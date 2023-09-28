GateHouse Treatment Appoints New CEO

News provided by

GateHouse Treatment

28 Sep, 2023, 15:32 ET

Theodore Bender, PhD, MBA, to Lead Nationally Recognized Drug and Alcohol Treatment Provider

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GateHouse Treatment, a premier addiction and behavioral health service provider, proudly welcomes Theodore Bender, PhD, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Bender's exceptional background in clinical psychology, distinguished education, and remarkable track record in executive leadership make him the ideal leader for GateHouse Treatment.

Continue Reading

As CEO of GateHouse, Dr. Bender spearheads the mission of providing top-tier addiction & behavioral health services. By focusing on expanding access to care, forging strategic partnerships within the community, and implementing cutting-edge approaches, Dr. Bender aims to transform the lives of individuals seeking recovery.

"GateHouse Treatment is thrilled to have Dr. Bender's expertise, exceptional leadership skills, and genuine compassion at the helm. With him leading the way, the company is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation," remarked Christopher Barnett, CEO of ICBD Holdings, the family of companies of which GateHouse Treatment is a part of.

With degrees from renowned institutions like Harvard University, Brown University, Florida State University, and Texas A&M University, Dr. Bender combines a strong foundation in psychology with advanced business acumen. His extensive experience in addiction treatment, both as a clinician and in leadership roles since 2011, has honed his expertise in improving access to behavioral health services and fostering community outreach.

As the former CEO of BeWell Network, Dr. Bender led groundbreaking initiatives that enhanced patient care and expanded treatment options. His visionary leadership as President of Unity Place in Peoria, IL (the mental health division of UnityPoint Health) and CEO at Addiction Campuses revolutionized the field, demonstrating his dedication to developing innovative programs addressing the complex needs of those struggling with addiction.

Notably, Dr. Bender's contributions extend beyond addiction treatment. As a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and through his collaboration with the Department of Defense on military suicide prevention, he has shown an unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy.

About GateHouse Treatment
GateHouse Treatment is a nationally recognized provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, with facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nashville, Tennessee. Accredited by the Joint Commission, GateHouse Treatment offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including exclusive, innovative, and evidence-based treatment methods provided by staff with unparalleled levels of dedication and compassion. More information about GateHouse Treatment can be found at www.GateHouseTreatment.com.

SOURCE GateHouse Treatment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.