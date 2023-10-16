Gate.io Announces Sponsorship in Turkey's Blockchain X Istanbul Expo

ISTANBUL, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced its sponsorship in the Blockchain X Istanbul expo, aiming to further discussions on blockchain and Web3 technologies.

Blockchain X Istanbul is an upcoming blockchain event scheduled to take place in Turkey from October 21-22, 2023. The event will gather innovators and leaders from the blockchain ecosystem to explore various aspects of blockchain technology. Attendees will learn about new ideas, projects, and the latest research. They will also get to explore the real-world financial use cases of blockchain, Web3, and other related technologies.

The presence of key figures and researchers from blockchain, government, academia, and the tech industry is expected to captivate thousands of enthusiasts and builders eager to discover the forefront of decentralized blockchain tech.

The Gate.io team will be present on stage to discuss exciting innovations and showcase Gate.io's contributions to broadening the ecosystem, diversifying future-making, and promoting global adoption. In addition, Kutluhan Akçın, Director of Operations and Business Development, will be the speaker to highlight the latest developments at Gate.io and the Blockchain ecosystem.

Attendees are welcome to join Gate.io on the floor at its interactive booth, where they can participate in insightful discussions, peer into cutting-edge Web3 developments, and discover Gate.io's cryptocurrency and blockchain services.

For complete information about the event and to obtain tickets, visit the Istanbul X Blockchain website .

The Gate.io team looks forward to forging new connections and inspiring the bold and ambitious blockchain community at Istanbul X Blockchain.

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Besides its primary exchange services, Gate.io has diversified its ecosystem to offer decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubation, and more. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.

