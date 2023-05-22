Gate.io Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Charity Event, Lamborghini Contest, and More

News provided by

Gate.io

22 May, 2023, 05:15 ET

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the top crypto exchanges, is launching several activities alongside a charitable campaign to mark its 10th year in the blockchain and crypto. As a significant historic milestone for Gate.io, the exchange welcomes users to join in on its celebratory activities.

Founded in 2013, Gate.io has become one of the leading digital asset service providers, serving over 12 million active users. Over the past ten years, Gate.io has expanded to offer various digital asset products and services, such as contracts, leverage, ETF, lending, options, NFTs, an expanding decentralized finance ecosystem, and more.

Gate Charity 1:1 Donation Campaign

Gate Charity is a blockchain-based philanthropy organization founded by Gate.io. It's dedicated to raising funds for charitable projects that improve human life by organizing collaborative social impact initiatives in every corner of the globe. During the 10th Anniversary Celebration, Gate Charity will launch the 10th Anniversary Charity Fund Program through a 1:1 donation campaign. Gate.io will match every donation made through this program, effectively doubling the impact.

Win a Lamborghini Competition

Gate.io is hosting an exclusive event for both new and existing contract traders with a chance to win a Lamborghini as the grand prize. To participate, users need to carry out transactions in the contract market. Users can earn physical rewards of different values based on their transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume, the greater the rewards.

Our Gate.io Moments activity

Gate.io has launched a social activity to show its appreciation to its users for their support and trust over the years. To participate, users can share their good memories and 10th-anniversary blessings for Gate.io using the #Gateio10anniversary hashtag. The top 100 users with the highest engagement will win an exclusive gift package.

Other exciting 10th-anniversary activities

Gate.io's 10th Anniversary Celebration has many more activities, all of which can be found on the 10th Anniversary homepage. Each activity comes with its own fun tasks and rewards for participating users.

  • Crypto World Cup
  • Red Packet Airdrop
  • Exclusive P2P Prize Pool
  • Gate.io Wealth management
  • Global Market Maker Competition

Gate.io looks forward to another decade of providing comprehensive and secure digital asset trading services to crypto users worldwide. In addition, the exchange invites the entire crypto community to celebrate this historic moment together, share the growth and benefits of the platform, and create a more financially equitable and accessible future for all.

SOURCE Gate.io

