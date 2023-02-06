Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm's AML/CFT Platform To Further Enhance its AML/CTF Standards

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6th Feb 2023, Gate.io, the world's leading digital asset trading platform, has chosen Coinfirm, the global leader in analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, as one of its key AML/CFT partners.

The partnership will give Gate.io access to Coinfirm's industry-leading Coinfirm Analytics Platform, which offers real-time AML/CFT risk management solutions for digital assets and cryptocurrencies through knowledge of over 60 blockchains and 1 million+ tokens. In particular, Gate.io will be able to leverage Coinfirm's market-leading analytics tools to provide a secure environment to its customers and ensure compliance with applicable AML/CFT regulations worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Gate.io CEO & Founder Dr. Lin Han said: "At Gate.io, we continuously strive to mitigate AML/CFT and counterparty risks by integrating best-in-class security measures and safeguards into every part of our operations. Our collaboration with Coinfirm gives us a solid foundation to strengthen our service offerings further while ensuring compliance with global and local AML/CFT regulations."

Coinfirm CEO Dr. Mircea Mihaescu said: "We're very pleased that Gate.io chose our platform as their primary AML/CFT provider globally. We have invested significant resources into building our blockchain analytics capabilities and are confident that this partnership will benefit both parties in many ways."

The collaboration between Gate.io and Coinfirm is expected to provide a much higher level of security for digital asset exchanges worldwide by helping them proactively identify suspicious activity more quickly and accurately than ever before. It is also expected to bring greater consistency in AML/CFT compliance and risk management across Gate.io's operations globally, allowing it to more easily navigate complex local regulatory environments without sacrificing customer experience or increasing operational costs for customers who want to use its services internationally.

Since its founding, Gate.io's focus has always been to offer a secure and trustworthy digital asset experience by taking a user-first approach. By leveraging Coinfirm's technology and expertise, Gate.io aims to remain one of the most secure cryptocurrency exchanges in the world while staying ahead of the curve when it comes to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

For more information visit: www.coinfirm.com

SOURCE Gate.io