Gate.io Harnesses Sumsub for Enhanced Identity Verification, Anti-Fraud and Compliance

Gate.io teams up with Sumsub to streamline user onboarding and stay fully compliant with tightening crypto regulations

LONDON and MIAMI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a pioneering virtual asset service provider, has joined forces with Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform providing curated solutions for know-your-customer (KYC), know-your-business (KYB), anti-money laundering (AML), and transaction monitoring.

Gate.io has chosen Sumsub for AML screening, KYC and Travel Rule solutions based on the high quality standard upheld by both companies. This collaboration will allow Gate.io to enhance user onboarding processes while ensuring AML compliance with crypto regulatory requirements in all parts of the world the company operates.

As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to grow, so does the need for robust KYC, AML, and anti-fraud measures. By combining Sumsub's cutting-edge verification technologies with Gate.io's innovative blockchain solutions, this collaboration will provide a secure and seamless onboarding experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

"We are thrilled to start working with Sumsub, a global leader in identity verification, anti-fraud and compliance. Gate.io always prioritizes asset security as well as meeting regulatory requirements to best safeguard users' assets. With Sumsub, we're confident that our crypto exchange platform will stay fully compliant in the evolving AML regulatory landscape. By implementing Sumsub's KYC, AML screening as well as Travel Rule solutions across Gate Group, we make sure to provide the best user experience possible to our global customers," adds Dr. Han Lin, Founder and CEO of Gate Group.

"We are deeply grateful for our collaboration with Gate.io, a leading digital asset trading platform," says Peter Sever, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sumsub. "At Sumsub, our mission is to provide cutting-edge verification solutions, and we are proud to support Gate.io in their commitment to creating a secure and seamless experience for crypto users all over the world."

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform securing the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko.

