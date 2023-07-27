Gate.io Introduces Crypto Gift Card: A Novel Way to Share Digital Assets

News provided by

Gate.io

27 Jul, 2023, 12:09 ET

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of its innovative product, the Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Card. This new offering aims to enhance the user experience while promoting the mass adoption of digital assets, providing users with a fresh, alternative, and convenient way to interact with cryptocurrencies.

The Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Card is a flexible and user-friendly product that allows individuals to acquire or gift cryptocurrency by purchasing a gift card. It's as easy as buying other physical gift cards; users can choose any face value. In addition, the cards can be gifted to anyone for easy access to digital assets, whether or not they are a Gate.io user. The gift card is now available via the Gate.io APP.

Key Highlights of Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Card:

1. Broad Reach: Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Cards serve as a user-friendly gateway to the world of cryptocurrencies, making it accessible to a wider audience. By introducing this innovative gifting method, Gate.io aims to further the popularization and development of digital assets.

2. Novel Form: The Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Card offers a unique and thoughtful gift option for special occasions like birthdays, holidays, or anniversaries. It serves both as an on-ramp to digital assets and a memorable present for loved ones.

3. Multiple Benefits: Users can choose from various gifting methods, including text gifts, email gifts, and gifts through Gate.io UID, catering to both Gate.io users and non-users.

4. Flexible Face Value: The face value of the gift cards can range from as small as 0.0001 USDT to tens of thousands of USDT, providing the freedom to create custom gift cards. Additionally, the list of supported cryptocurrencies will expand in the future.

5. Zero Handling Fee: Gate.io waives the handling fee for the entire gift card process, showing appreciation to its users.

6. Strong Security: Each gift card is equipped with a unique redemption code to protect its value and provide peace of mind to users.

7. Strong Liquidity: Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Cards inject new liquidity into the cryptocurrency market, promoting positive and healthy market development.

"We believe Gate.io's Cryptocurrency Gift Card will be a new starting point for users' digital asset journey," said Dr.Lin Han, Founder and CEO at Gate.io. "Whether a seasoned enthusiast, a curious novice, or a giver eager to share surprises, Gate.io Cryptocurrency Gift Card opens a new door to the world of crypto."

SOURCE Gate.io

