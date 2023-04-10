Gate.io Launches Gate Wealth, Offering One-Stop Wealth Management Solution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, the world's leading crypto asset trading platform, has launched a new wealth management product called Gate Wealth. This product is designed to provide professional, comprehensive, and customized wealth management services to global crypto investment users, helping them better manage their crypto assets.

Gate Wealth offers a wide range of investment tools and structured products with stable income and considerable return rates. These include interval interest calculation, bilateral non-touch, snowball, and quantification, among others. The platform also provides customized product solutions to meet users' needs for income and asset protection and leverage ratio.

The service scope of Gate Wealth is quite broad. It serves individual investors, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and other wealth and asset managers. The platform provides suitable investment products and wealth management solutions according to users' needs and risk tolerance. Gate Wealth aims to provide each client with the highest quality service to help them achieve their investment goals.

One of the unique features of Gate Wealth is its 100% fund mapping. This means that the platform abides by the principle of 100% mapping of customer funds to ensure the safety of funds. Additionally, the fund management model is highly transparent, and users can focus on wealth growth through Merkel tree audit. The investment account and transaction account are independent of each other, ensuring high security and transparency. Finally, the platform is simple and easy to use, and investment funds can be tracked anytime, anywhere, with net worth income visible at a glance.

Dr. Han Lin, founder and CEO of Gate.io, said "Gate Wealth is a new wealth management product launched by Gate.io to provide investors with considerate and efficient services. With the rapid development of the encryption market and increasingly fierce competition, Gate Wealth aims to bring better investment experience and more opportunities for global crypto investors. The platform looks forward to exploring the booming crypto world with its clients and realizing their wealth appreciation goals together."

Gate.io is one of the top ten encrypted asset trading platforms globally in terms of real trading volume. It adheres to professional, safe, compliant, and comprehensive operating principles to provide encrypted investors with the best liquidity and asset security solutions. Gate.io looks forward to working closely with influential global partners to establish long-term partnerships to share and build business value.

