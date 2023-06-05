Gate.io Launches Shark Fin Boost on Gate Wealth, Offering Principal-Protected Investment Product with High APR

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is launching Shark Fin Boost and Shark Fin Wealth, two new principal-protected investment products with an APR of up to 14%. These innovative products offer stable and guaranteed returns for BTC, ETH, and USDT investments, making them a safe and accessible option for users. They will be available on Gate Wealth, Gate.io's dedicated wealth management platform starting June 6 at 9:00 UTC.

Gate Wealth offers both products on 7-day terms on BTC, ETH, and USDT investments. Shark Fin Boost provides a guaranteed return of at least 7% but can go as high as 14% and features no minimum investment requirement. On the other hand, Shark Fin Wealth offers the same investment assets and terms but requires higher minimum investment amounts of 10,000 USDT, 0.5 BTC, or 10 ETH for their respective assets. In addition, the guaranteed annualized returns are as high as 3.5% but can reach up to 14%, depending on the asset. Based on past similar investment product launches, Boost and Wealth are anticipated to reach full subscription within one hour after launch.

Shark Fin Boost and Wealth are part of a suite of structured investment products offered on the Gate Wealth platform. Launched in April, 2023, Gate Wealth is designed to provide professional, comprehensive, and customized wealth management services to global crypto investment users, especially individual investors, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and other wealth and asset managers.

Gate Wealth features 100% fund mapping, meaning that the platform abides by the principle of 100% mapping of customer funds to ensure the safety of funds. Additionally, the fund management model is highly transparent, and users can focus on wealth growth through Merkel tree audit. The investment account and transaction account are independent of each other, ensuring high security and transparency. Finally, the platform is simple and easy to use, and investment funds can be tracked anytime, anywhere, with net worth income visible at a glance.

Gate Wealth offers a wide range of investment tools and structured products with stable income and considerable return rates. The platform also provides customized product solutions to meet users' needs for income and asset protection and leverage ratio, making it easy for users to browse and find a variety of investments that fit their goals.

