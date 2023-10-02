Gate.io Passes Hacken's Annual Security Assessment, Furthering System and Asset Security

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a leading crypto exchange trusted by millions of users, has passed an annual security assessment conducted by Hacken, a renowned blockchain security auditor. The assessment follows a recent broadening of its partnership with Hacken, which introduced smart contract auditing to various components of Gate Web3, Gate.io's decentralized ecosystem.

The latest security assessment included rigorous evaluation and penetration testing using industry-standard methodologies. Hacken's team of experts subjected the exchange's infrastructure to simulated cyberattacks based on real-world scenarios. The assessment confirmed that Gate.io's security measures are up-to-date and capable of defending the platform and user accounts against the latest cyber threats.

The assessment was carried out as part of a partnership between Gate.io and Hacken. The partnership dates back to 2020, when Hacken assisted the exchange in obtaining a CER certification. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include bug bounties, annual penetration tests, and smart contract audits. When combined with Gate.io's multilayered security measures and thorough in-house reviews, users are provided greater security guarantees.

"Security is a shared responsibility in the blockchain and digital asset sector. The ramifications extend beyond any one platform, and each has a role to play. Our dynamic partnership with Hacken ensures that Gate.io's role is fulfilled and users can safely embark on their digital asset journey confidently," said Dr. Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate.io.

The latest security assessment and penetration test confirm Gate.io's adherence to following best practices and meeting the demands of an ever-changing threat landscape, helping build users' faith in Gate.io and the blockchain and digital asset sector as a whole. In addition, the partnership with Hacken has resulted in greater security assurances on Gate.io's centralized and decentralized platforms. The dynamic and robust nature of the partnership ensures that users' funds are safeguarded from current and potential future threats.

About Hacken

Hacken is a trusted blockchain security auditor on a mission to make Web3 safer. Leveraging a team of 60+ certified engineers, Hacken provides solutions covering all aspects of blockchain security, such as smart contract audits, blockchain protocol audits, dApp audits, penetration testing, CCSS audits, tokenomics audits, and bug bounty programs.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges , offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves. Further, the platform has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges on CoinGecko. The platform currently serves more than 13 million active users worldwide.

