Gate.io Sponsors Istanbul Festival, Inviting Crypto Community to Celebrate Music

Gate.io

27 Jul, 2023, 07:16 ET

ISTANBUL, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has sponsored Istanbul Festival in Turkey, one of the country's largest and most popular music festivals. Between July 21 and August 6, Gate.io will be hosting entertaining and informative crypto-related activities throughout the event, alongside a massive giveaway.

Gate.io invites users to join one of its many campaigns for a fun, rewarding, and educational experience. The most extensive campaign is the social media giveaway of over 1020 festival tickets. In addition, both crypto enthusiasts and other visitors are welcome to participate in activities at the Gate.io booth, such as spinning a prize wheel, answering quizzes, or participating in educational blockchain sessions.

Gate Turkey opens the doors of entertainment by giving concert tickets to its community and business partners every day during the 17-day festival. Only a limited number of tickets are given out each day. Those interested in winning exclusive tickets should watch Gate.io's social channels, which include Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and others.

Gate.io's participation in this event is part of its global commitment to spreading awareness about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Through engaging activities and music, Gate.io aims to unite existing crypto users with new ones, helping move the needle on crypto adoption. Concerning Turkey, Gate.io is looking to strengthen its commitment to the Turkish market following last year's successful launch of GateTR, Gate.io's Turkey-based counterpart.

About Istanbul Festival

Experience the ultimate cultural extravaganza at the Istanbul Festival, running from July 21 to August 6. Set in the scenic Yenikapi Festival Park, Istanbul Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in Turkey, featuring the country's most adored artists who will take center stage, captivating audiences with mesmerizing concerts and theatrical performances. Prepare to be amazed by surprise acts, while children explore their creativity in the most imaginative workshops. Indulge in unique flavors as you embark on this 17-day journey of artistic brilliance, commencing daily at 4:00 PM. With over 50 renowned musicians and artists participating, the Istanbul Festival promises an unparalleled celebration of art and music.

