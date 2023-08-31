Gate.io to Introduce Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Enhance 100% Proof of Reserves Audits

News provided by

Gate.io

31 Aug, 2023, 09:06 ET

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, Gate.io is about to release its brand-new 100% Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit upgrade plan. What is remarkable is that the new plan integrates zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) technology, thus pushing the depth and privacy of PoR audits to new heights. By exploring the latest revisions to Gate.io's reserves verification method, we will analyze the core value and function of this upgrade.

Zero-knowledge proof technology

With its privacy-preserving data verification method, ZK-proof technology has become a valuable tool in the current digital asset environment. That is why Gate.io is introducing this cutting-edge technology into PoR auditing, meaning greater guarantees for user privacy and asset security. Through zero-knowledge proof, the exchange can present users with evidence of sufficient asset reserves without exposing detailed personal transaction data. This will create higher transparency and credibility for the exchange and promote better practices within the broader digital asset trading industry.

Analysis of the upgrade's prototype

A prototype that incorporates forward-looking design ideas is the essence of Gate.io's upgrade plan. In the header section of the new PoR page, the currencies supported by the reserves audit and other details are displayed, including other various data such as customer net balance, account balance, and ratio.

Regarding information about 100% PoR, its importance, and essential components such as Merkle trees and zk-SNARKs, the newly upgraded page lays everything out so that users can easily understand each piece and its role.

The "Audits" section provides users with the details needed to verify the PoR audit data without compromising privacy, including report ID and account asset information. Users can gain an in-depth understanding of the verification path of each digital asset. Access to this information gives users a clearer picture of the PoR auditing process, which will help them be more rational and decisive in asset management.

The fully upgraded 100% PoR audit page on Gate.io will enable users to verify PoR audit results independently. The page will display the current audit status and the ratio between existing and reported reserves. Through ZK-proofs, everything is conducted in a manner that maximizes both privacy and transparency.

Far-reaching impact

This new upgrade plan is bound to have a far-reaching impact. First, introducing zero-knowledge proof technology will enhance the privacy of the reserve verification process and provide more reliable safeguards. Secondly, the more refined privacy-preserving methods shown in the product design will significantly improve users' insight into the current PoR auditing process and give users higher confidence in their digital asset activities. Gate.io's move may further establish its position as a reputable and reliable exchange, promoting greater trust.

With the support of new technologies, Gate.io will continue to lead the industry in innovation with this upgrade solution, creating a safer and more transparent trading environment for users.

SOURCE Gate.io

Also from this source

Gate Web3 Startup to Feature 5 More Free Token Airdrops by Mid-September

Gate.io Web3 Announces Sponsorship for Coinfest Asia 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.