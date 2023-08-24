Gate.io Web3 Announces Sponsorship for Coinfest Asia 2023

News provided by

Gate.io

24 Aug, 2023, 09:47 ET

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, a world-leading digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and active involvement in the esteemed Coinfest Asia 2023. Scheduled for the 24th and 25th of August, Coinfest Asia will set its stage in Bali, Indonesia.

Coinfest Asia stands as a cornerstone event in the Asian Web3 landscape. As Indonesia's foremost annual crypto and blockchain gathering, it consistently attracts a diverse mix of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, emerging entrepreneurs, and technical experts from various nations.

Leveraging the success of its 2022 edition, which boasted attendance from over 2,000 individuals, collaboration with 40+ media entities, and an impressive lineup of 20+ side events, Coinfest Asia 2023 is gearing up to surpass its own legacy. This year's rendition aims to captivate a wider media presence.

Gate.io remains committed to fostering dialogue and engagement within the crypto industry. As such, Richard, Head of Global Business Development and Institutional at Gate.io will participate in panel discussion together with other crypto industry leaders to share pivotal insights on the dynamics of crypto market cycles, highlighting and elaborating on key talking points like:

  • How to define a crypto market cycle and what are the key characteristics?
  • How do current trends like Bitcoin ETFs, liquid staking, and the meme coin market impact or influence the market cycle differently from the past?
  • How do halving events impact the overall crypto market?

Gate.io Web3 is also hosting an exhibition booth in Converge area to showcase its developmental milestones and leading Web3 ecosystem. Attendees are warmly invited to visit the Gate.io Web3 booth, fostering connections and gaining a more comprehensive understanding of the crypto ecosystem in the process.

SOURCE Gate.io

Also from this source

$5M Max Prize Pool Offered in WCTC S5 Competition on Gate.io

Gate.io to Upgrade Proof of Reserves Method with Zero-Knowledge Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.