Gateless Announces Integration with Informative Research's Credit & Verification Platforms

News provided by

Gateless

07 Nov, 2023, 14:01 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gateless, a visionary mortgage technology company focused on transforming the mortgage origination process using real-time, intelligent automation, announced a new integration with Informative Research. This partnership will give Smart Underwrite®, the Gateless flagship product, the ability to automatically consume and evaluate credit and verification data sourced, delivered and orchestrated by Informative Research's intelligence platform. 

"Considering the market landscape and rising costs to originate, joining credit and verification data directly into an intelligent automated underwriting system is the ideal solution to increase process efficiency and lower costs for lenders," said Craig Leabig, SVP Marketing and Product at Informative Research. "Our goal is to blend data and technology to improve lender workflow."

Gateless Smart Underwrite® marks a paradigm shift in mortgage lending. Real-time automation of critical underwriting functions, like the evaluation of credit and income, can drive real-time outcomes, including immediate loan approvals. This cutting-edge platform interrogates loan data and documentation, instantly, the second it is received. Artificial intelligence, combined with expert systems, allows Smart Underwrite to automatically identify and ultimately clear most loan conditions. The results: lower costs, reduced risk of human error and faster loan approvals.

"Smart Underwrite® is reshaping the landscape of mortgage lending with intelligent automation," remarked Katie King, Chief Risk Officer & Head of Partnerships. "Our partnership with Informative Research creates the synergies between data and technology that lenders need to streamline processes, achieve greater profitability and more effectively manage risk."

For more information, or to request a demo, please visit or contact Gateless directly at www.gateless.com and [email protected].

About Gateless, Inc.
Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines unmatched industry knowledge, expert systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and patent pending machine learning and vision-based AI to create solutions that will forever change the way mortgages are originated. Founded in late 2020, the company is on a mission to simplify mortgage lending and transform the borrower experience through intelligent, real-time, automation. For more information visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Informative Research
Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with their straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more visit https://www.informativeresearch.com

SOURCE Gateless

Also from this source

Gateless Announces Guaranteed Rate's Implementation of Its Ground-Breaking Smart Underwrite Solution

Gateless Announces Guaranteed Rate's Implementation of Its Ground-Breaking Smart Underwrite Solution

Gateless, a visionary technology company providing the mortgage industry with next-generation automation, announces that Guaranteed Rate has deployed ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.