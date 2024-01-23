Gateless Announces Partnership With Halcyon Leading Provider of Tax-Transcript Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gateless, a visionary mortgage technology company focused on transforming the mortgage origination process using real-time, intelligent automation, announced a new partnership with Halcyon. This partnership and integration will give Smart Underwrite®, the Gateless flagship product, the ability to automatically consume and evaluate tax data sourced and delivered by Halcyon.

"Partnering with Gateless represents an obvious choice, offering the industry an automated solution for a complex process," remarks Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "Employing our digitized tax transcript data to power Smart Underwrite® enables lenders to eliminate the need for extensive quality control and concentrate on addressing specific anomalies queued up for review."

Gateless Smart Underwrite® drives real-time automation within a lender's process using seamless API integrations with the lender's platform, as well as their selected third-party source data providers. This new integration with Halcyon will allow Smart Underwrite® to consume vital tax transcript information directly from the IRS, on behalf of mutual lender clients. Smart Underwrite® will analyze this data, along with other loan data and documentation immediately upon receipt, leveraging artificial intelligence and expert systems to automatically identify and clear loan conditions. This automated underwriting framework establishes a new standard, yielding exception-based processing, cost reduction, risk reduction, and an expedited borrower experience.

Gateless Smart Underwrite® revolutionizes mortgage lending by seamlessly integrating real-time automation, particularly in assessing creditworthiness. Its intuitive API integration with Halcyon effortlessly delivers vital tax transcript data directly into the Smart Underwrite® application for lenders. This innovative platform swiftly analyzes loan data and documentation upon receipt, leveraging artificial intelligence and expert systems to automatically identify and clear loan conditions promptly.

"Smart Underwrite® is reshaping the mortgage lending landscape through intelligent automation," stated Katie King, Chief Risk Officer & Head of Partnerships. "Our collaboration with Halcyon establishes crucial synergies between data and technology, empowering lenders to streamline processes, enhance profitability, and better manage risk."Top of Form

For more information, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gateless.com, or reach out to [email protected] for more information.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines unmatched industry knowledge, expert systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and patent pending machine learning and vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) to create solutions that will forever change the way mortgages are originated. Founded in late 2020, the company is on a mission to simplify mortgage lending and transform the borrower experience through intelligent, real-time, automation. For more information visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Halcyon Still Water, LLC

Halcyon has revolutionized the perfect companion product to the mortgage loan through a standardized, secure portal. Halcyon's recession-proof financial health monitoring platform and innovative technology was designed to digitally transform the tax and lending industries by utilizing artificial intelligence and data analytics decisioning engines for reporting, calculations, and tax filings. Visit www.halcyonsw.com.

SOURCE Gateless