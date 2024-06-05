Gateless Appoints Accomplished FinTech Executive Mike Brown as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateless, a revolutionary mortgage technology company on a mission to transform the lending experience, today announced the appointment of Mike Brown as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brown brings extensive experience in the FinTech and mortgage technology sectors to Gateless and has a proven track record of developing and executing growth strategies that deliver exceptional results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Brown to the Gateless team," said Rick Lang, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Gateless. "Mike's deep understanding of the mortgage industry, coupled with his expertise in driving revenue growth, will be instrumental in scaling our business and bringing the power of intelligent automation to lenders nationwide."

As CRO, Brown will lead Gateless' sales and revenue generation efforts. He will focus on expanding Gateless' customer base and driving the adoption of the company's industry-leading intelligent automation platform.

"I am excited to join Gateless at this pivotal time in the mortgage industry," said Brown. "The company's commitment to leveraging intelligent automation to address the longstanding challenges of the lending process is truly groundbreaking. I look forward to working with the Gateless team to empower lenders with the tools to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver a superior experience for borrowers."

Brown's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Gateless. The company's innovative, intelligent automation platform is rapidly gaining traction in the mortgage industry as lenders seek solutions to address the industry's persistent inefficiencies.

Brown is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success in the FinTech and mortgage technology sectors. He excels at developing and executing corporate strategies that drive significant business growth. Brown's expertise lies in leading cross-functional teams to achieve and exceed revenue targets through innovative planning and market analysis. He is adept at optimizing product launches, building vital partner ecosystems, and implementing financial planning practices that ensure long-term business sustainability.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless is a mortgage technology company on a mission to transform the lending experience. The company's intelligent automation platform automates key processes and decisions using artificial intelligence, enabling lenders to streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver a faster, more efficient lending experience for borrowers. Gateless is committed to empowering lenders with the right technology to solve real problems and drive meaningful change in the mortgage industry. For more information, visit gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn .

