Gates Announces Secondary Offering of 17,500,000 Ordinary Shares

News provided by

Gates Industrial Corporation plc

12 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, "Gates" or the "Company") announced today that certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the "Selling Stockholders") have commenced a secondary offering of 17,500,000 of Gates' ordinary shares (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional ordinary shares.

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in the Offering. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the Offering.

In addition, Gates announced that, in connection with its existing share repurchase program, it has entered into a share repurchase contract with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to repurchase $50 million of ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriters in the Offering and has advised Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to purchase such shares from the Selling Stockholders. The share repurchase is expected to be consummated promptly following the Offering and is conditioned upon the closing of the Offering. The closing of the Offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the share repurchase.

Certain of our directors have also indicated an interest in purchasing approximately 1,050,000 ordinary shares in the Offering. However, because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, the underwriters could determine to sell fewer shares to such individuals in the Offering.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the Offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (Tel: 866-471-2526) or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (Tel: 877-821-7388) or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gates:

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in over 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

ForwardLooking Statements and Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results may differ materially. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, as filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Gates undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Also from this source

Gates Industrial Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Gates Industrial Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Summary Fourth-quarter net sales of $863.3 million, down 3.4% compared to the prior-year period, including a core...
Gates Industrial Announces Time Change for Fourth-Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Gates Industrial Announces Time Change for Fourth-Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) today announced that it has changed the time of its Fourth-Quarter 2023 webcast and conference call from ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.