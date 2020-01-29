Gates Expands Polyurethane Belt Product Line Designed for High Performance in Extreme Conditions

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, has expanded its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) drive belt product line with the introduction of the SUPER Flex Polar™ belt. Designed specifically for indoor and outdoor applications operating in temperatures as low as -30°C and -22°F, the SUPER Flex Polar is the optimal conveying solution. The belt is available in a wide range of lengths and widths to accommodate the requirements of most original equipment manufacturers and distributors. Using the extrusion process, the new belt has helically-wound steel cords that allow for improved flexibility and work efficiently in tight, confined, temperature-specific spaces where small pulley diameters are critical.

"Through our passion to continually develop innovative and high-quality products, we've added a unique TPU resin to this product line to offer full power capacity down to -30°C," said Heinz Watzinger, Gates TPU product manager. "This belt can be used with new equipment, or as a replacement, in any extreme-cold working environment to meet a wide variety of needs. Additionally, our product doesn't require a special order, which is novel in the marketplace."

Customer benefits of the SUPER Flex Polar are as follows:

Ideal for applications working in temperatures down to -30°C and -22°F

Extended sizes and widths – any length from 1.5m - 22.5m and width from 10mm-170mm to meet a wide variety of needs

- and width from 10mm-170mm to meet a wide variety of needs Available in standard steel, high-strength steel, highly-flexible steel and stainless steel, to serve a wide field of strength and pulley diameter requirements

Optional nylon fabric on tooth side reduces friction for improved efficiency and quieter operation

More than 30 backing material options and 3,000 welded profiles offer greater customization

Engineering support for custom designs

All Gates TPU belts are made from an abrasion-resistant polyurethane material providing thermoplastic flexibility, as well as long-lasting and energy efficient belt system solutions for the most demanding applications. The SUPER Flex Polar is designed for a diverse range of industries and markets, including oil and gas, glass, ceramics, packaging and textiles. To learn more about the SUPER Flex Polar, visit www.gatessuperflex.com.

About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

SOURCE Gates

