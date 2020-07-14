Gates Global eCrimp App Leads a Host of Advances Across Hydraulics Product Range

DENVER, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of fluid power and power transmission solutions, recently added a universal mobile app to its ever-expanding, ever-improving range of hydraulics solutions. The eCrimpTM app builds on a previous North America-focused version, adding global capability, automatic updates and new functionality to assist fluid power customers across a wide variety of industries, applications and geographic regions.

The latest eCrimp app provides access to a dynamic and unified Safe Hydraulics knowledge base, the same set of information embedded into the new GC20™ with Gates Cortex™ Intelligence crimper, which integrates the eCrimp app with Gates' newest crimping hardware. This smartphone version of the eCrimp app offers a host of new features and benefits:

Global capabilities – Select region to see local products

Save favorites – Quick access to most used assemblies

Live crimp specs – Automatic updates when connected to WIFI

Offline functionality – Content is available regardless of connectivity

Data on new products – Refreshed via automatic updates

Dynamic search capability – Flexible ways to find your solution

Product image library – Product images validate selections

Copy and email specs - Easy sharing and communication

"Intelligent innovation is central to the way we do business at Gates, and Safe Hydraulics activities are always a priority, regardless of who you are or where you are located," said Tom Pitstick, Gates CMO and senior vice president of Product Line Management. "The eCrimp app is the latest example of Gates listening to our customers, analyzing data from the field and the lab, and synthesizing that information to further improve our market-leading portfolio of fluid power solutions. The app and our other new hydraulics products are a result of our commitment to engineering innovation."

Highlighting the importance of needing to easily communicate crimp specifications to customers, Gates recently introduced innovative, industry-leading hydraulics products, including MegaSys™ MXG™ 4K, MXT™ and Multi Master™ GMV™, which all offer lighter weight, lower force to bend, multi-specification coverage (for reduced inventory requirements) and market-leading performance. Gates also substantially expanded its hydraulics product offering, adding the PRO™ Series line for standard-duty applications to complement the existing MegSys line for high-power, high-pressure applications.

"Simply put," added Pitstick, "we are driving new technology into our portfolio. With the eCrimp app, and a significant increase in the number of new product introductions in general, we demonstrate our ability to drive continuous product innovation."

The Gates eCrimp app is available now for free download. Look for the black icon in the iOS App Store or Android Play Store.

About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

SOURCE Gates

Related Links

https://www.gates.com

