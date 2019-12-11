Gates Industrial Announces Departure of CFO, Appoints Interim CFO

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that David Naemura, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company effective January 31st, 2020. Mr. Naemura is leaving to become the CFO of a new company to be formed by Fortive in association with its planned separation into two independent publicly traded companies.

"David has been the CFO of Gates since early 2015 and has made significant contributions to the success of our business while the company transitioned from a Blackstone-owned business through the Gates IPO in 2018," said Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the company, I wish David every success in the future and would like to thank him for his contributions. David is leaving a business that is in very good shape and well on track to deliver on our long-term vision," he added.

David Naemura, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "My time at Gates has been a tremendous experience with a truly great business. The unique opportunity in front of me, at a time that is also well-aligned with many personal factors, makes this the right time to enter the next stage of my career. I leave with the company operationally and financially strong, and on a great trajectory for its future."

David Wisniewski, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the responsibility of interim CFO while the company conducts its search for a new CFO. Mr. Wisniewski joined Gates in April of 2018 and is well qualified to serve in this interim role. Prior to joining Gates, he held roles of increasing responsibility in the finance and accounting functions at General Motors Company, most recently as Global Business Services CFO, and was previously a partner at Ernst & Young.

