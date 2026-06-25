Gates Industrial Shareholders Approve Redomiciliation

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) (the "Company" or "Gates Industrial Corporation") today announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the Company's proposals in connection with the Company's intention to change its place of incorporation from England and Wales to Bermuda (the "Redomiciliation").

Gates Industrial Corporation's shareholders voted in favor of all proposals related to the Redomiciliation at a series of shareholder meetings held earlier today. The percentage of votes in favor of each proposal voted on at the meetings was approximately 99.6% of votes cast.

"We thank our shareholders for their strong support in approving the Redomiciliation of our parent company from England and Wales to Bermuda," said Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer of Gates Industrial Corporation. "The change enhances capital and strategic flexibility while sustaining strong corporate governance and reducing administrative complexity and cost."

The Company will now proceed with the relevant legal and regulatory procedures required to implement the Redomiciliation, including seeking the sanction (i.e. approval) of the UK court, and expects the effective date to be July 20, 2026. The Company will include a more detailed timeline in its Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") today. However, the effective date remains subject to change and will depend on, among other things, the date on which all the conditions are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse aftermarket channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications, including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our three commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit gates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Redomiciliation, including the timing of the effective time of the Redomiciliation and our expectations related to the benefits of the Redomiciliation and other initiatives. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, U.S. policies, actions or legislation (including the imposition of tariffs), economic, political and other risks associated with international operations (including as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and their impact on supply chains, such as reduced availability of certain of our production materials and increased supply costs, and economic conditions), availability of raw materials or other manufacturing inputs at favorable prices in sufficient quantities, or at a given time, changes in our relationships with, or the financial condition, performance, purchasing power or inventory levels of, of key channel partners, dependence on the continued operation of our manufacturing facilities, supply chains, distribution systems and information technology systems, our ability to forecast demand or meet significant increases in demand and market acceptance of new product introductions and innovations. Additional factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc