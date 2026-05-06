Gates Industrial to Participate in the 19th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

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Gates Industrial Corporation plc

May 06, 2026, 18:00 ET

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will attend the 19th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 9:45 AM Eastern Time.  

To listen to a live webcast of the announced presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc:

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

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