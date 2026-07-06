Gates Industrial Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

DENVER, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) will issue its Second-quarter earnings release before the market opens on Friday, July 31, 2026. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss Gates Industrial's financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

By dialing (888) 414-4601 (domestic) or +1 (646) 960-0313 (international) and requesting the Gates Industrial Corporation Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call or providing the Conference ID of 5772067.

Live webcast accessed through Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 31, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 7, 2026, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199, respectively, and providing the passcode 5772067, or by accessing Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse aftermarket channel customers, and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications, including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our three commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc