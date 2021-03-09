Gates Introduces Carbon Drive Moto X9 Belts for Motorcycles and Scooters

DENVER, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions – and a pioneer in belt-driven personal mobility – introduces the new Carbon Drive Moto X9™ synchronous drive belt. This belt is designed especially for motor-driven two-wheelers, including internal-combustion-powered motorcycles, and electric motorcycles and scooters. Gates belt drives are light, quiet and require almost no maintenance making them far superior to chain drives. The innovative Moto X9 belt is also stronger and more durable than competing synchronous belts, offering OEMs the promise of even more compact, light-weight drivetrain packaging and enhanced vehicle performance.

"For more than 40 years, Gates products have demonstrated the benefits of a durable, quiet, low-maintenance belt-drive over traditional chain-drive for all kinds of two-wheel applications, and we never stop innovating," said Joe Menzel, general manager, Gates mobility. "Moto X9 is our latest evolution designed specifically for personal and micro-mobility. Leveraging our materials science expertise and engineering advances, Moto X9 is stronger, allowing it to handle high torque with a narrower belt. With Moto X9, OEM engineers and product managers can specify more compact drivetrains on new or existing designs, optimizing packaging, saving production cost and enhancing their products' performance and value for end users."

Combining Gates' latest ultra-high tensile carbon fiber cord construction with an optimized 11 millimeter tooth profile, Moto X9 can handle the same torque with a 9 percent narrower belt or a 10 percent smaller sprocket compared to Gates' previous generation drive belt. This yields packaging, cost and weight savings, and potentially improves fuel efficiency or extends the range of an electric vehicle, while also enabling better acceleration, ride feel and handling due to reduced mass. Alternatively, improvements in Moto X9 construction can offer up to 84 percent longer service life vs. its predecessor, assuming the same torque, belt width, and sprocket size. Better performance and reduced maintenance mean increased customer satisfaction.

Visit www.gatescarbondrive.com/MotoX9 to learn more, and to connect with our application engineers for individual consulting on optimized drive design using Moto X9.

About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors, and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

SOURCE Gates