Gates Launches its Latest Innovation in Smart Crimper Technology Setting a New Standard for Effectiveness and Ease-of-Use in Hydraulics Assembly

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, announces the latest innovation in smart crimper technology. The GC20™ with Gates® Cortex™ Intelligence takes the guesswork out of hose assembly fabrication and features intuitive touch-screen controls, on-board training, integrated eCrimp™ settings and remote support. The patent-pending GC20 Cortex is a smart and versatile solution for ultimate operational efficiency in both the factory and the field.

"The GC20 with Gates Cortex Intelligence represents the continuation of the digital revolution at Gates," said Mike Haen, vice president, global product line management. "Our digital strategy is to develop and launch IoT solutions that provide tangible benefit for the next generation of customers and align with Industry 4.0. The GC20 Cortex is connected in a way that makes our customers' jobs easier and improves their ability to consistently make high quality hydraulic assemblies in the field."

The GC20 Cortex is a purposeful upgrade to the well-known Gates Power Crimp® 707 (PC707) crimper and, while it retains all of the former crimper's capabilities, this product features new technological advances designed to further safeguard crimper operations, including upgrades that solve common pain points and exceed user expectations. Additional features of the GC20 Cortex include:

Onboard Training Content: Easily and efficiently train new operators to confidently operate the GC20 Cortex and produce safe hydraulics assemblies with the addition of animations, videos and PDF documents to guide the user through product functionality;

Integrated Crimp Information: GC20 Cortex is three times faster than traditional PC707 when selecting crimp settings; crimp data for new products is available immediately; and provides a quick and efficient way to select the right hose, coupling and die combination;

Web-Enabled Updates: Data updates automatically when connected to WiFi; off-line operations also permitted for areas without WiFi;

Improved Ergonomics: Addition of handle on die cone reduces contact with grease and is easier to handle with less risk of strain; LED task light improves work environment;

Added Safety and Control: Optional administrator and operator profiles available, with password-protected login for compliance with quality system standards.

"Gates has tens of thousands of PC707 crimpers actively in use across North America," said Haen. "A retrofit kit is available to upgrade existing PC707 crimpers to GC20 Cortex crimpers with a straightforward 45-minute conversion. The GC20 Cortex uses the same pumps and dies as the PC707 crimper, so customers can benefit from this innovation with minimal disruption or extra expense."

Gates will launch the GC20 with Gates Cortex Intelligence in the U.S. and Canada in Q4 2019, and is currently accepting pre-orders. For more information, visit www.gates.com/gc20.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly-engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

