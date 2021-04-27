Gates Launches MXT with XtraTuff Plus Cover to Expand MEGASys Hydraulics Lineup

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, introduces MEGASys™ MXT™ with XtraTuff™ Plus cover (MXT-XTP), a universally applicable hydraulic hose, featuring Gates' patent-pending wire-braid technology. MXT-XTP offers all the benefits of Gates' industry-leading MXT hose – compact size, light weight, flexibility and high performance – with added durability from the company's proven, industry-leading XtraTuff Plus (XTP) cover.

"Gates is known for innovation driven by materials science and process engineering expertise, and pairing that with the voice-of-customer and an ability to anticipate the needs of future applications sets us apart," said Mike Haen, vice president, industrial global product line management. "MXT-XTP maintains the advantageous performance of our popular MXT hose line with the field-proven XtraTuff Plus cover. We continue to revitalize our premium MEGASys hydraulics portfolio by providing solutions for our customers' most challenging applications."

Gates' lightweight, high-performance MXT hose is proven in the factory and field, around the world, being specified in by OEMs and used repeatedly by replacement channels. It's 25 percent lighter weight than conventional hoses, making it easier to lift and handle, plus MXT is up to 49 percent more flexible, allowing faster and more ergonomic installations. Gates has enhanced the MXT hose with the optional XTP cover, maintaining MXT hose performance while adding 25 times the abrasion resistance and enhanced ozone resistance, as validated by a rigorous 800-hour ozone exposure test. The XTP cover was previously introduced as the standard cover on MXG™ 4K. MXT-XTP hose meets or exceeds relevant ISO, SAE and EN performance standards, is MHSA-certified for flame resistance, and is certified leak-free per SAE J1754 when used with Gates MegaCrimp™ couplings.

As a universally applicable premium hydraulic hose, MXT-XTP is suitable for the most demanding fluid power challenges across a broad array of industries and applications, including construction and mining, material handling, machining and metal processing, injection molding and other stationary machinery, agriculture and forestry, aerial lifts and more. Its broad applicability allows customers to simplify and consolidate inventory with a standardized, multi-use hose.

MXT-XTP is available globally, wherever Gates hydraulic products are sold. Please contact your Gates salesperson or visit www.gates.com/mxt to learn more.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

