Gates Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today released its first corporate sustainability report, which can be viewed under the Sustainability menu on the Gates Investor Relations website, investors.gates.com. The report highlights the company's commitment to corporate governance, a healthy and safe work environment, environmental sustainability practices, community involvement and diversity and inclusion initiatives. With this inaugural report, Gates joins the global community of companies reporting transparently about their efforts in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

"Today we are proud to issue our first sustainability report," said Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to share our focus on corporate governance, sustainable business practices and the cultivation of a diverse and inclusive workforce, as well as transparency for our shareholders. We believe how we do business is just as important as what we produce and are committed to acting with integrity and giving back to our local communities."

The performance metrics included in our sustainability report are based on an assessment of topics deemed significant to our business, our stakeholders, our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we operate. The progress reflected in this report has only been possible through the combined efforts and dedication of our Gates colleagues around the world, a collective journey that will continue as we strive to continuously improve our performance.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

