Gates Releases Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report Detailing Global Environmental Responsibility and Corporate Citizenship

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, today released its 2020 Sustainability Report. Gates' Report features a comprehensive set of initiatives and programs organized around Gates' four pillars of sustainability – Governance, Technology, the Environment and Stewardship (GTES).

"I am quite proud and energized by the progress we've made on our GTES sustainability initiatives. 2020 was a unique year that further highlighted the importance of this effort," said Ivo Jurek, chief executive officer of Gates. "We operated through this past year with a clear set of guiding principles to keep our employees and communities safe, serve our customers well, operate with the highest standards of ethics and integrity, protect our environment, give back to our communities, and treat all of our team members with dignity, equality and respect."

The acronym GTES, which has been intentionally designed to keep sustainability top-of-mind with all Gates employees, mirrors the company's NYSE ticker and stands for:

Governance (G): Includes the company's board structure and operating cadence, regulatory compliance and ethical sourcing initiatives.

Technology (T): Highlights the eco-driven innovation initiatives that rely on materials science, product design and process innovation to reduce the environmental impact of Gates' products through their entire lifecycle.

Environment (E): Speaks to Gates' ongoing, multi-faceted and global commitment to conducting business with respect and consideration for the planet, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving energy and water, recycling and minimizing waste.

Stewardship (S): Encompasses employee health and safety, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as community engagement.

Each of these areas of focus took on increased importance during the challenges presented by 2020 and, despite the environment, Gates accelerated its progress toward many of its sustainability goals. For more details, please refer to the full Gates 2020 Sustainability Report which is available to view or download at www.gates.com/sustainability.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are related to and based on management's current expectations regarding the Company's business and its sustainability efforts and commitment. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement should circumstances change, except as required by law.

