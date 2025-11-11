Gates Strengthens Data Center Portfolio with Launch of Data Master™ Eco

New addition of liquid cooling hose delivers an industry-setting sustainable and halogen-free cooling solution

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Corporation (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, has launched Data Master™ Eco. This next-generation liquid cooling solution is designed to support hyperscale data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) conditions to maximize uptime, reduce environmental impact and meet the complex AI-enabling, data center-centric operating environment requirements. Data Master Eco showcases Gates materials science and process engineering expertise to critical challenges in modern computing: balancing thermal performance, uptime, and environmental impact.

"The Data Master Eco and our broader Data Center Solutions portfolio underscore our strategy to lead in high-value, high-growth markets," said Ivo Jurek, chief executive officer of Gates. "As AI-enabled data centers scale to meet the market demand, and the need for advanced thermal-management solutions becomes essential, we're focused of delivering application specific, high-performing liquid-cooling technologies that will define the next generation of global infrastructure."

The Data Master Eco redefines liquid cooling performance through sustainable, efficient manufacturing. Its halogen-free design offers a cleaner alternative that reduces environmental impact without compromising reliability or safety. Building on that foundation, Gates is streamlining its manufacturing process for Data Master Eco to cut energy use by approximately 75% compared with alternatives, eliminating natural gas, water, and steam traditionally used to cure and strengthen hose materials. The company's advanced curing method also reduces carbon emissions at the source and increases production efficiency.

The result is a 15% lighter, flexible, ultra-clean cooling hose that maintains the reliability of the Gates Data Master family. Key advantages include:

Halogen-free materials that meet IEC, EN, and JEDEC/ECA standards, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with global ESG requirements.

Flame-resistant cover certified to UL94V-0 for proven fire safety and reliable performance in high-heat data center environments.

Low extractables and ultra-clean design that preserve coolant purity and protect sensitive HPC components.

Reduced material complexity with fewer material types and layers, simplifying recycling and end-of-life processing.

Lowered embodied emissions supporting customers' Scope 3 commitments.

"Data Master Eco embodies our commitment to sustainability through innovation," said Mike Haen, vice president, global product line management and marketing at Gates. "We're giving data centers a way to lower their environmental footprint without compromising thermal performance or reliability."

Data Master Eco expands the Gates Data Center Solutions portfolio, a complete ecosystem of Open Compute Project-aligned (OCP), liquid-cooling components engineered for AI and HPC environments. Building upon recent product innovations over the past year, Gates continues to steadily advance its overall portfolio in clean, direct-to-chip cooling solutions with flexible hoses, efficient quick-connect couplings, and ultra-compact pumps that optimize thermal performance and reliability. With the addition of Data Master Eco, Gates adds to its scalable, energy-efficient cooling solutions portfolio to help customers meet both sustainability and performance goals, reinforcing the company's continued investment in technologies to support global digital infrastructure growth.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications, including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. For more information, visit gates.com.

