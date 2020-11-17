GateSpeed Launches Network Performance Platform

GateSpeed rolls-up VirtuLocity and CirrusWorks to form new Network Performance-as-a-Service company Tweet this

The new GateSpeed platform dynamically adapts to manage and maintain QoS while accelerating thousands of user devices even as unpredictable traffic patterns and network congestion affect users' Internet connectivity. Using AI/ML techniques, the product continually stores, learns and calibrates data traffic throughput without the need for IT support or remote staff to configure any rules or policies, while avoiding costly bandwidth upgrades.

CirrusWorks and VirtuLocity customers include several large hotel chains, school systems, CDN and mobile operator customers worldwide.

"GateSpeed's new all-in-one LAN and WAN acceleration product, enables our enterprise and service provider customers improved bandwidth efficiency and high Quality-of-Service. By accelerating challenging broadband and Wi-Fi connections with our software platform, we minimize buying additional spectrum, backhaul capacity, hardware appliances, or requiring matched client-side software to improve transit time," said Greg Gum, new CEO of GateSpeed and co-founder of VirtuLocity Networks.

About GateSpeed

GateSpeed is a Silicon Valley based company offering scalable and rapidly deployable software and cloud-based Network Performance-as-a-Service (NPaaS) platform solutions to accelerate the Internet. Using proprietary, patented technology, GateSpeed virtually manages, monitors, and accelerates enterprise LAN and WAN connections. The results are faster web page builds, and smoother streaming for real time events, gaming, and video conferencing. GateSpeed enables enterprise, mobile operators and CDN platforms to increase LAN-to-WAN and Internet connection throughput by typically up to 8x versus standard server and end device platforms, using existing wired or wireless infrastructure, wherever and whenever needed. Gate-Speed.com

