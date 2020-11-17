GateSpeed Launches Network Performance Platform
GateSpeed rolls-up VirtuLocity and CirrusWorks to form Network Performance-as-a-Service company extending cloud-based WAN acceleration to the LAN
Nov 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GateSpeed, Inc., a new Network Performance-as-a-Service company, announced that it has completed a Definitive Agreement to combine VirtuLocity Networks, Inc., a cloud based WAN acceleration company, and CirrusWorks, Inc., a leader in managing LAN-to-WAN bandwidth for enterprises. Forming together under a new brand called GateSpeed, the companies have combined forces to develop, market, and sell a new all-in-one LAN/WAN software optimization and acceleration product to enterprises.
As remote enterprise location and work-from-home use proliferate, the exploding demand for bandwidth is pushing networks to their limits, resulting in network congestion bottlenecks that are stressing the Internet edge, core and data centers. GateSpeed provides a new answer to these problems. As part of the agreement, GateSpeed will integrate VirtuLocity's VLN software to accelerate all Internet WAN-bound traffic from CirrusWorks' patented LAN traffic optimization engine to gain up to 8x packet throughput and improve Internet connections, even when users encounter network congestion, due to packet loss, excessive jitter, or latency. "Combining the companies to form a single, all-in-one LAN/WAN optimization platform made sense for our customers and where the market is heading," said David Giannini, GateSpeed's new Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Spring Valley Capital.
The new GateSpeed platform dynamically adapts to manage and maintain QoS while accelerating thousands of user devices even as unpredictable traffic patterns and network congestion affect users' Internet connectivity. Using AI/ML techniques, the product continually stores, learns and calibrates data traffic throughput without the need for IT support or remote staff to configure any rules or policies, while avoiding costly bandwidth upgrades.
CirrusWorks and VirtuLocity customers include several large hotel chains, school systems, CDN and mobile operator customers worldwide.
"GateSpeed's new all-in-one LAN and WAN acceleration product, enables our enterprise and service provider customers improved bandwidth efficiency and high Quality-of-Service. By accelerating challenging broadband and Wi-Fi connections with our software platform, we minimize buying additional spectrum, backhaul capacity, hardware appliances, or requiring matched client-side software to improve transit time," said Greg Gum, new CEO of GateSpeed and co-founder of VirtuLocity Networks.
GateSpeed's solution will be highlighted in an upcoming webinar co-hosted by Intel Network Builders on December 1st, 8am PST. To sign-up for the webinar, please click the BrightTalk link: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/12229/454885?utm_source=brighttalk-presenter_screen&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=454885
For more information or to discuss your application needs, please contact: [email protected]
About GateSpeed
GateSpeed is a Silicon Valley based company offering scalable and rapidly deployable software and cloud-based Network Performance-as-a-Service (NPaaS) platform solutions to accelerate the Internet. Using proprietary, patented technology, GateSpeed virtually manages, monitors, and accelerates enterprise LAN and WAN connections. The results are faster web page builds, and smoother streaming for real time events, gaming, and video conferencing. GateSpeed enables enterprise, mobile operators and CDN platforms to increase LAN-to-WAN and Internet connection throughput by typically up to 8x versus standard server and end device platforms, using existing wired or wireless infrastructure, wherever and whenever needed. Gate-Speed.com
