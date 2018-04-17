Gateway at Millbrae Station Development Set to Move Forward and Provide Critical Housing to Region

"The Gateway at Millbrae Station development will provide critical housing to help alleviate the region's housing shortage," said Michael Van Every, Chief Executive Officer/President, Republic Urban Properties. "After six years of going through the approval process, I am thankful to the Millbrae community for their amazing support. I promise them a project that they will be proud of having in their community."

Republic Urban Properties partnered with Bay Area Rapid Transit, the City of Millbrae, veterans groups, affordable housing advocates, and many other stakeholders to develop a framework that provides housing while also meeting other community needs such as easy access to public transportation.

"The Gateway at Millbrae Station development, with its transit-orientated design, takes live-work to a new level of convenience," said Craig Kalinowski, Executive Managing Director, Newmark Cornish & Carey. "Located at the largest multimodal transit hub west of the Mississippi, tenants and residents can keep the car in the garage and enjoy a stress-free commute via BART, Caltrain, SamTrans and the future High Speed Rail."

Besides housing, the development will offer 151,000 square feet of Class A office space, and 44,000 square feet of ground floor retail. Mixed in with the housing, these elements will revitalize Millbrae's local economy while creating a new vibrant community.

"The Gateway at Millbrae Station is well positioned to serve the retail and restaurant needs of the local community and the greater Bay Area," said Josh Shumsky, Director, Retail Services, Newmark Knight Frank. "The limited supply of new retail product along the Peninsula has already driven significant interest in this development as this project will create the gathering place that has been missing from this high energy trade area."

For leasing information, contact: Craig Kalinowski, Newmark Cornish & Carey, (650) 358-5287, craigk@newmarkcarey.com.

For retail leasing information, contact: Josh Shumsky, Director, Retail Services, Newmark Knight Frank, (408) 982-8490, jshumsky@ngkf.com.

