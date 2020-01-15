Gateway Bobcat Announces Mike Allen as CEO, Succeeding Founder Dan Anich

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Bobcat, LLC ("Gateway Bobcat" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Allen as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2020. Allen, who served as President of Gateway Bobcat, succeeds the Company's founder Dan Anich in the role. Dan has led the Company since its founding in 1990, and will continue to serve as an advisor and member of the Board of Directors. Gateway Bobcat also announced today that John Hopper, who served as General Manager of Acme Operations, one of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, will assume the role of COO for the Gateway Bobcat platform.

"Mike is the right leader for Gateway Bobcat moving forward," said Reidar Brekke, Chairman of the Board of Gateway Bobcat. "He has been an integral part of the Company for more than 20 years, and has shown a great ability to use his operational expertise to help the Company grow and serve our customers."

Gateway Bobcat is a leading provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services, with 17 locations across the Midwest and Southeast.

"Having worked with Mike for more than two decades, I am thrilled that he will succeed me as CEO of Gateway Bobcat," said Founder Dan Anich. "Mike has worked alongside me as we've grown our company from 1 to 17 locations and worked to create a best-in-class operation. His passion for the Company, our employees and our customers make him an excellent choice."

"I look forward to helping Gateway Bobcat reach even greater heights," said Mr. Allen. "Dan is an incredible example to follow, and working alongside him I saw firsthand how his hard work and entrepreneurial spirit helped the Company excel. In addition, we are thrilled John Hopper will join us as COO. He's helped Acme Operations develop a tremendous reputation in the industry for putting customers first, and he'll have an immediate impact on our organization."

About Gateway Bobcat: Gateway Bobcat, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, MO, operates principally as a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of 17 dealership locations spanning Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, please visit www.bobcatofstl.com.

