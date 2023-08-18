GATEWAY CASINOS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE UNTIMELY PASSING OF CEO TONY SANTO

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

18 Aug, 2023, 17:04 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment (Gateway) today announced that Tony Santo, Chief Executive Officer and Director, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2023.

Tolek Strukoff, Gateway's President, said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Santo. Tony joined Gateway as our President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2013 and became a Director in July 2017. His mission was to establish Gateway as Canada's premier entertainment and gaming company. You could often find Tony visiting sites and staff from dawn to dusk connecting about their work, families, and lives. Tony was an iconic leader in the US and Canada and grew Gateway from a small regional gaming company to one of the largest gaming companies in Canada.  However, Tony would say himself he didn't do it – we did it together."

Strukoff continued, "Tony was an outstanding leader, colleague and friend, and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of all of Gateway's employees, I extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Santo family."

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features approximately 369 table games (including 30 poker tables), 14,284 slots, 95 food and beverage outlets and 564 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and Halley's Club. In 2022, Gateway celebrated 30 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

* All figures as at Dec 31, 2022

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

