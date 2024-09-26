GateWay Community College and ACE Partner to Relieve Nursing Shortage by Providing Pathway to MSN for Students

This partnership puts GateWay nursing students on the fast track to a master's degree.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GateWay Community College and American College of Education® (ACE) are excited to announce a collaborative effort that will enhance educational pathways for nursing students. The two institutions celebrated this partnership during a signing ceremony at the GateWay Community College Washington Campus on September 25.

This partnership creates a new RN to BSN pathway, through which GateWay students can transfer up to nine credits from their BSN program into ACE's MSN program. Students can also take up to nine credit hours of their MSN concurrently while still in GateWay's BSN program. All told, this pathway can help students reduce their MSN time to completion by six months to a year.

GateWay Community College President Dr. Amy Diaz said about the partnership, "At GateWay, we believe in providing our students with lifelong learning opportunities. This partnership with ACE allows our BSN students to seamlessly transition into advanced degrees, accelerating their professional growth and positioning them as future leaders in the healthcare industry."

"This partnership proves what's possible when two educational institutions come together with a goal of providing more students access to more career opportunities," said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About GateWay Community College

As one of the Maricopa Community Colleges, GateWay Community College is a fully accredited public institution of higher education located in Phoenix, with five campuses and sites in Surprise. Offering more than 160 certificate and associate degree programs in the areas of Automotive, Business and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Industrial Technology, Nursing and University Transfer, GateWay has emerged as a leading institution to meet the needs of business and industry. Visit www.gatewaycc.edu or call 602-286-8000 for more information. Locations: Central City Campus (1245 E. Buckeye Road); Deer Valley (2931 W. Bell Road); SouthWest Skill Center (3000 N. Dysart Road); Washington Campus (108 N. 40th Street) and GateWay at18th Street (555 N. 18th Street).

SOURCE American College of Education