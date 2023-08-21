Gateway Fiber Bringing 100% Fiber Optic Internet to Twin Cities Suburbs Blaine and Coon Rapids

News provided by

Gateway Fiber

21 Aug, 2023, 08:11 ET

New provider enters Blaine and Coon Rapids with the area's highest data speeds and exceptional service

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New high-speed internet is coming to Minnesota. Gateway Fiber, a leading provider of ultra-fast and reliable internet services, announced today its expansion to the state, offering internet solutions in Blaine and Coon Rapids. The launch of Gateway Fiber in these communities will deliver lightning-fast internet speeds, ensuring residents have access to the latest technological advancements and enhancements for their digital lifestyles.

Construction will begin this fall on Gateway Fiber's new 100% fiber optic internet service. By spring 2024, many residents and businesses will have the fastest internet in the area. Customers in Blaine and Coon Rapids can order now at no cost until their service is activated.

Gateway Fiber offers a range of internet plans tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. Thanks to a full fiber optic network, customers can expect blazing-fast, symmetrical download and upload speeds, unparalleled reliability, and an exceptional internet experience.

"We are proud to bring the first truly high-speed, fiber internet to the area," said Gateway Fiber CMO John Meyer. "I grew up in Minnesota, so I'm excited about bringing this world-class experience to a place I care about. At Gateway Fiber, we bring not only a better internet but also an outstanding customer experience through a simple, transparent pricing structure with no hidden fees, tricks, or gimmicks, and better customer service than any other internet provider in the area."

Gateway Fiber President Chris Surdo emphasized the tremendous benefits of this new internet service. "Online access has never been more important than it is today," said Surdo. "And Gateway Fiber is committed to providing the Blaine and Coon Rapids communities with the best, most reliable internet service in the area, to enhance residents' quality of life and offer better access than ever before."

With an industry-leading net promoter score and a strong commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions, Gateway Fiber is revolutionizing the internet landscape in Blaine and Coon Rapids. The arrival of Gateway Fiber's fiber-optic network promises to transform how residents experience the internet, opening a world of opportunities for work, education, entertainment, and economic development.

For more information about Gateway Fiber internet, visit gatewayfiber.com or @gatewayfiber on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

About Gateway Fiber
Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

For more information, press only:
David Workman
PR & Communications Manager
314-265-8974
[email protected] 

SOURCE Gateway Fiber

