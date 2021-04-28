GATEWAY Film Now Featured on America vs Addiction - the First Channel Dedicated to Content About Addiction and Recovery

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATEWAY, an award-winning film about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery, will be featured in the launch of America vs Addiction. America vs Addiction is the first channel developed to share impactful and educational content focused on addiction and recovery. The channel is available now nationwide exclusively through the digital streaming service STIRR.

Get an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood. GATEWAY is a documentary that tells the story of three families impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery.

GATEWAY is a 40-minute documentary presented by Choices Matter – a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about non-opioid options for managing postsurgical pain. Since its debut in late 2019, GATEWAY has garnered more than 30 prestigious accolades, including:

Silver Telly Award

Official Selection for the Garden State Film Festival, American Public Health Association Film Festival, The Art of Recovery Film Festival

Best Documentary Feature from the LA Movie Awards

Best Director and Best Documentary Featurette from the Festigious Film Festival

Best First Time Director and Best Documentary from the Top Shorts Competition

Award of Outstanding Excellence for Documentary and Motivational/Inspirational Film from the Docs Without Borders Film Festival

Award of Merit for Documentary Short and Humanitarian Award from the Best Shorts Competition

Award of Prestige from the Vegas Movie Awards

The deeply-moving film is thoughtfully told through the eyes and hearts of everyday American families who were introduced to opioids after surgery and go on to battle addiction – either personally or as a caregiver to a loved one. The result is a humanizing and eye-opening look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers and risks of these medications are not properly understood. The film features a woman who faced addiction following a Cesarean section, a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering multiple sports-related injuries, a young woman who has battled addiction for over a decade, and a surgeon who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery.

"I'm thrilled that GATEWAY has received so much positive recognition, including being part of America vs Addiction," said Dr. Richard Chudacoff, an obstetrician and gynecologist based in New Providence, N.J. who is featured in the film. "The nation is experiencing several setbacks as it struggles to tackle both an ongoing opioid epidemic and the national pandemic, so this channel couldn't come at a better time. I believe, as surgeons, we play a critical role in reducing excessive opioid exposure for patients. By using non-opioid options before, during and after surgery, I have been able to effectively manage my C-section patients' pain without using opioids and I have seen firsthand the positive impact this has on their recovery. I'm grateful that we're able to continue spreading this important message to others."

America vs Addiction is now available on STIRR Channel 245. For more background on GATEWAY and to find other resources related to non-opioid options, please visit www.GatewayFilm.com.

About Choices Matter

Choices Matter is a national movement designed to educate patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals about the non-opioid options available for managing pain after surgery, and to promote proactive discussions about pain management choices before surgery. To learn more about Choices Matter visit www.PlanAgainstPain.com.

