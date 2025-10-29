Gateway Financial Partners Launches Exclusive Coaching Program for Equity-Aligned Advisors in Collaboration with Coach Joe Lukacs

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023 Gateway Financial Partners launched the Gateway Growth Partnership as a strategic initiative to deepen relationships with its advisors and team members. The program is designed to align equity interests and foster mutual growth between Gateway and its affiliated financial advisors. Today we are proud to announce a groundbreaking coaching initiative for these aligned advisors, reaffirming its commitment to helping financial professionals grow and optimize their practices.

Coach Joe Lukacs, Founder of Magellan Network & Mastermind Gateway Financial Partners HQ Lobby | Glastonbury, CT

In partnership with renowned industry expert Coach Joe Lukacs, Gateway will fully sponsor access to a comprehensive suite of coaching resources designed to elevate advisor performance, mindset, and business development.

Coach Joe Lukacs has spent nearly 30 years coaching and consulting with over 2,500 financial practices, contributing to more than $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) and $500 million in additional revenue. His proven methodologies and strategic insights have made him one of the most trusted voices in advisor development.

Program Highlights

Gateway's Private Coaching Portal

A custom-branded coaching community within the Magellan Network app will allow Gateway to manage advisor access and share exclusive content.

A custom-branded coaching community within the Magellan Network app will allow Gateway to manage advisor access and share exclusive content. Coach Joe AI – 24/7 Coaching Access

Through a partnership with Delphi AI, advisors will receive personal coaching clone accounts powered by over 30 years of content and 4 million words of strategic insights.

Through a partnership with Delphi AI, advisors will receive personal coaching clone accounts powered by over 30 years of content and 4 million words of strategic insights. "Get The Yes" Sales & Influence Program

This advanced training module equips advisors with persuasion and coaching skills to better serve clients and drive action.

This advanced training module equips advisors with persuasion and coaching skills to better serve clients and drive action. Magellan Vision 10X Strategic Planning

Advisors will have access to Coach Joe's annual multi-day business planning event via livestream and replay, featuring personal development, long-term strategic planning, and implementation tools.

Advisors will have access to Coach Joe's annual multi-day business planning event via livestream and replay, featuring personal development, long-term strategic planning, and implementation tools. All Access Pass to Magellan Academy

Advisors can explore over 100 hours of masterclasses covering leadership, mindset, practice management, and more.

"This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to advisor success," said David Wood, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer. "By investing in world-class coaching, we're empowering our advisors to reach new heights in client service, business growth, and personal development."

Media contact:

Silvi Weatherill

[email protected]

860-652-4360

SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners