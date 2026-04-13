Gateway for Cancer Research Announces Leadership Transition, Positioning Organization for Its Next Chapter of Growth

New Leadership Underscores Organization's Commitment to Advancing Early-Phase Clinical Trials and Accelerating Breakthroughs for Cancer Patients Worldwide

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Richard J Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Chairman and Vice-Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated exclusively to funding innovative early Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials, today announced a leadership transition marking a new chapter in the organization's growth and impact. Following a nationwide search, Peter J. Steele, former Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Gateway for Cancer Research.

When asked why he decided to join Gateway, Steele revealed that his father died of cancer. "Gateway's mission is deeply personal to me, and I couldn't be more excited to join a team that puts patients at the heart of every decision and dares to ask, 'what if?' – then goes and makes it happen," he said.

His appointment reflects Gateway's Board and the Stephensons' confidence in his ability to lead the organization into its next phase of growth while advancing its commitment to patient-centered research and scientific innovation.

Founded in 1991, Gateway for Cancer Research was built on the belief that promising cancer treatments shouldn't sit on the sidelines. This transition ensures continuity in that mission while positioning the organization for its next phase of growth. To date, Gateway has invested more than $126.5 million in early-phase research, with over $40 million currently at work accelerating treatments from the lab to patients in their homes.

Focused exclusively on early-phase clinical trials, an often underfunded but critical area, Gateway continues to support clinician-scientists in advancing new therapies and improving patient outcomes more quickly.

"Gateway has demonstrated what is possible when innovation meets action," said Richard J Stephenson, Founder of Gateway for Cancer Research. "We are proud of the extraordinary progress made during this transition period and are confident that Peter Steele's proven leadership will further strengthen our ability to fund groundbreaking research and accelerate new and exciting treatment options for patients in need."

Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice-Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, has helped guide the organization through this period, maintaining stability and forward momentum across its global research efforts. Under their leadership, Gateway has expanded its reach, currently supporting 58 clinical trials across 29 institutions worldwide.

"Gateway for Cancer Research has always been driven by a singular mission: to accelerate innovative cancer treatments and deliver hope to patients and families around the world," said Dr. Stephenson. "This transition represents an exciting evolution for the organization, as we build on a strong foundation and continue advancing the bold, early-phase research that has the power to change lives."

"As I mentioned, I've seen firsthand what cancer can take from a family and at Gateway, we're not just funding research—we're fighting for every patient's tomorrow. I'm honored to lead an organization that refuses to accept the status quo and is bold enough to imagine a future where HOPE isn't just a word, but a reality for every person facing cancer," Steele concluded.

Looking ahead, Gateway remains committed to expanding access to these innovative trials through decentralized studies and telemedicine, making cutting-edge treatments available to patients wherever they are. Currently, Gateway is supporting more breakthroughs now than ever before.

For more information about Gateway for Cancer Research, visit https://www.gatewaycr.org.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to finding, funding and furthering innovative cancer research that helps cancer patients feel better and live longer as we work to end cancer as we know it. Thanks to generous underwriting, 100% of every donation directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions around the world. Since 1991, Gateway has invested more than $126 million to advance more than 255 clinical trials, impacting over 30,000 patients and families.

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SOURCE Gateway for Cancer Research