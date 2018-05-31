Gateway Foundation Announces Digital Resources for Addiction Recovery Support

"To honor Sean's memory, we are pleased to make this donation. This is a perfect addition to Gateway's current offerings. We hope this technology helps others in their daily struggles, providing them with even more recovery tools," says Mary O'Neil, Sean's mother and a mental health advocate.

Through this platform, Gateway Foundation clients now have access to recovery resources 24/7, including: treatment-inspired exercises, meditations, self-care activities and more. "If it helps keep just one person sober or gives them help, it's worth it," says an anonymous Gateway client. These online tools will assist clients in managing and overcoming depression, anxiety, stress, substance use, chronic pain and insomnia.

"We believe these digital tools will provide Gateway clients with a convenient, immediate way to stay connected, even extend treatment," says Marc Turner, Community Division President of the Gateway Foundation. "This is user-friendly and individualized to each patient's needs and experiences."

myStrength's resources are evidence-based and HIPAA-compliant. Research in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, Research Protocols shows those using myStrength had 18-times greater reduction in depressive symptoms within two weeks of use, compared to the control group.

"We are excited to partner with the Gateway Foundation and expand their current care models with evidence-based, patient-directed technologies," says Scott Cousino, myStrength's CEO.

The Gateway Foundation is the country's largest, nonprofit treatment provider specializing in substance use disorder treatment of men, women, adolescents, and clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway's professional clinicians help thousands of individuals successfully complete treatment by developing personalized plans treating the underlying causes of substance abuse.

myStrength, Inc. is a recognized leader in digital behavioral health. myStrength greatly enhances traditional care models, while addressing issues of cost, lack of access, and stigma, to deliver mental health and well-being resources at scale. Grounded in evidence-based approaches, our platform targets the most prevalent and costly behavioral health conditions, empowering consumers with innovative self-care resources to manage and overcome challenges.

