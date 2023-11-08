Gateway Foundation Continues Strengthening Leadership with New Appointments

News provided by

Gateway Foundation

08 Nov, 2023, 12:53 ET

"We are further solidifying our team and our unwavering commitment to treating substance use disorders and mental health issues,"Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, Gateway Foundation

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation, one of the country's largest, longest-running substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment organizations announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its executive team – Deborah Solmor and Jim Scarpace.

The strategic appointments of Solmor and Scarpace continue to underscore Gateway Foundation's commitment to strengthening its workforce and its dedication to providing high-quality care for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders and behavioral health conditions.

"Gateway Foundation continues to build up our team, facilities, and systems in order to fully address unmet behavioral health needs," says Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, Gateway Foundation. "So often we see that substance use disorder comes hand in hand with other behavioral health issues, like anxiety and depression. These new appointments will continue to bolster our holistic approach allowing us to serve more people," adds Klemanski.

Starting this month, Solmor assumes the role of General Counsel, while Scarpace steps into the Chief Clinical Officer position.

Deborah Solmor brings a wealth of experience from her most recent role as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at TCS Education System. Her legal degree from DePaul University and economics undergraduate degree from Northwestern University underscore her strong foundation of knowledge. As a pivotal member of Gateway's Executive Management Team, Solmor will guide Gateway through legal matters and safeguard the organization's interests while contributing to the organization's continued growth and success.

Returning to Gateway Foundation with his extensive background in behavioral health, Jim Scarpace assumes the newly created Chief Clinical Officer role. He most recently served as the Regional Director of the Behavioral Medicine Service line for the Ascension Illinois Hospital system. Prior to Ascension, Scarpace contributed 14 years of his career to Gateway Foundation, excelling in various leadership positions. Scarpace's robust experience spans over 25 years in administration, operations, and the treatment of mental health, substance use disorders, and criminal justice programs.

"People deserve accessible, high quality behavioral health care. We will continue to invest substantially to support our workforce and improve our systems and facilities," adds Klemanski. The public deserves access to great quality care."

About Gateway Foundation: Gateway Foundation is one of the nation's largest providers of behavioral health services for clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 55 years, Gateway Foundation's professional clinicians helped one million families recover from substance use disorders by developing personalized plans to treat the underlying causes of their addiction. 24-hour hotline 855-925-GATE (4283) | www.gatewayfoundation.org 

Contact:
Vanessa Walilko
(312) 702-1342, ext 5
368302@email4pr.com

SOURCE Gateway Foundation

Also from this source

Addiction Treatment Center Names New Chief Marketing Officer as It Eyes National Expansion

Addiction Treatment Center Names New Chief Marketing Officer as It Eyes National Expansion

Gateway Foundation, one of the country's largest, longest-running addiction treatment providers, announces Robert Miller as the organization's Chief...
One of the U.S.'s Largest Addiction Treatment Center Adds Six Board Members

One of the U.S.'s Largest Addiction Treatment Center Adds Six Board Members

Gateway Foundation, one of the United States's largest, longest-running addiction treatment non-profit announces the appointment of six new members...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.