Gateway Foundation Continues Strengthening Leadership with New Appointments

"We are further solidifying our team and our unwavering commitment to treating substance use disorders and mental health issues," – Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, Gateway Foundation

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation , one of the country's largest, longest-running substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment organizations announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its executive team – Deborah Solmor and Jim Scarpace.

The strategic appointments of Solmor and Scarpace continue to underscore Gateway Foundation's commitment to strengthening its workforce and its dedication to providing high-quality care for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders and behavioral health conditions.

"Gateway Foundation continues to build up our team, facilities, and systems in order to fully address unmet behavioral health needs," says Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, Gateway Foundation. "So often we see that substance use disorder comes hand in hand with other behavioral health issues, like anxiety and depression. These new appointments will continue to bolster our holistic approach allowing us to serve more people," adds Klemanski.

Starting this month, Solmor assumes the role of General Counsel, while Scarpace steps into the Chief Clinical Officer position.

Deborah Solmor brings a wealth of experience from her most recent role as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at TCS Education System. Her legal degree from DePaul University and economics undergraduate degree from Northwestern University underscore her strong foundation of knowledge. As a pivotal member of Gateway's Executive Management Team, Solmor will guide Gateway through legal matters and safeguard the organization's interests while contributing to the organization's continued growth and success.

Returning to Gateway Foundation with his extensive background in behavioral health, Jim Scarpace assumes the newly created Chief Clinical Officer role. He most recently served as the Regional Director of the Behavioral Medicine Service line for the Ascension Illinois Hospital system. Prior to Ascension, Scarpace contributed 14 years of his career to Gateway Foundation, excelling in various leadership positions. Scarpace's robust experience spans over 25 years in administration, operations, and the treatment of mental health, substance use disorders, and criminal justice programs.

"People deserve accessible, high quality behavioral health care. We will continue to invest substantially to support our workforce and improve our systems and facilities," adds Klemanski. The public deserves access to great quality care."

About Gateway Foundation: Gateway Foundation is one of the nation's largest providers of behavioral health services for clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 55 years, Gateway Foundation's professional clinicians helped one million families recover from substance use disorders by developing personalized plans to treat the underlying causes of their addiction. 24-hour hotline 855-925-GATE (4283) | www.gatewayfoundation.org

Contact:

Vanessa Walilko

(312) 702-1342, ext 5

368302@email4pr.com

SOURCE Gateway Foundation