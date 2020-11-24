Gateway Funnel Pros Launches a ClickFunnels Support Program That Can Reduce Stripe Chargeback Disputes Before They Happen and Automate Merchant Responses

WINDHAM, Maine, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a USA-based payment services and software provider focused on assisting ClickFunnels businesses, is doing something rarely seen in the payment-processing world – helping businesses maintain their merchant accounts, even when those merchant accounts are through a competitor.

Alex Roy, who heads up Gateway Funnel Pros, does not think their focus on assisting Stripe merchant account customers should be a surprise. "Stripe payment processing is a terrific solution for many businesses. But, for years we have worked with merchants whose merchant accounts were either declined by, or shut down by, Stripe because of a high level of disputes. Disputes, or chargebacks, can be so damaging to businesses that we decided to work on putting together an inexpensive program that allows ClickFunnels users that process credit cards through Stripe to not only eliminate some of these disputes, but also to automate their responses and enhance their data."

ClickFunnels is a comprehensive marketing and website-building software suite that "funnels" website visitors through a set of steps designed to increase profitability. Founded in 2014 by internet entrepreneur Russell Brunson, ClickFunnels has allowed thousands of small businesses to launch and grow. For businesses that are not deemed "high-risk," Stripe's online payment processing is efficient and simple to use.

One challenge, not unique to Stripe, is the cost, risk, and workload associated with customers that dispute their transaction, sometimes erroneously or fraudulently.

"We originally sourced a chargeback mitigation and management program in order to help our merchant account clients that use ClickFunnels, "Alex explained. "We primarily work with high-risk businesses that are on Stripe's prohibited list. Often these entrepreneurs have challenges mitigating and managing their chargebacks, so we launched a program to assist them."

The program grew though, as Gateway Funnel Pros began to realize that there was a real need for low-risk ClickFunnels entrepreneurs that use Stripe to reduce and automate their Stripe dispute process. Gateway Funnel Pros' Stripe-focused program provides the following services to online businesses: dispute mitigation, Stripe dispute response automation, and streamlined chargeback reporting.

After a ten-minute automated setup process, Gateway Funnel Pros adds a business's Stripe merchant account to their systems and automatically connects it with hundreds of credit card issuers. Then, once a customer of yours goes to dispute a transaction through one of the supported credit card companies, the dispute can be automatically refunded before it turns into a chargeback.

Beyond dispute reduction, the Gateway Funnel Pros' ClickFunnels-focused Stripe dispute program automates responses and streamlines reporting. Their reporting can notify a ClickFunnels entrepreneur every time someone tries to chargeback a sale, when their dispute percentage spikes, or when any number of custom triggers are met. Their response automation functionality allows users to set up the dispute system to fight to overturn disputes automatically, based on what has worked for thousands of clients in the past. "Our vendor's proprietary data shows that business owners should probably fight eight out of ten chargebacks. Our internal systems know which chargeback codes they should fight, and which credit card companies are most likely to allow a dispute reversal. We automate this entire process, saving funnel users countless hours," explained Alex.

Gateway Funnel Pros offers an online automated sign-up program along with a detailed "how it works" section and transparent pricing for ClickFunnels users that would like to know more about their program. Website owners can visit their dispute mitigation and automation page at https://www.gatewayfunnelpros.com/preventing-disputes/.

