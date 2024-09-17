Gateway Funnel Pros Launches Shopify Payment Processing for High-Risk

WINDHAM, Maine, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a leader in providing alternative payment gateways for entrepreneurs selling high-risk, regulated, or restricted products, is thrilled to unveil their latest e-commerce payments solution.

This new support program focuses on application, integration, and support for alternative payment gateways designed for Shopify merchants facing problems with conventional processors like Stripe, Shopify Payments, PayPal, and Square. By offering seamless, reliable, and customized payment processing solutions, the program aims to help businesses accept credit cards with less stress.

Many Shopify website owners have difficulties when setting up online credit card payments due to restrictions from mainstream payment gateways. Alex Roy, the owner of Gateway Funnel Pros, is very aware of these challenges and is committed to providing effective Shopify payment gateway alternatives. "Our mission is to ensure that every legal, ethical, US-based business, regardless of its industry or product type, can accept payments smoothly and grow without unnecessary barriers," Roy stated. "Mainstream solutions, especially Shopify Payments, Stripe, and Square, do a terrific job fitting the needs of most online entrepreneurs. For example, if a business owner wants to sell traditional consumer goods, we recommend low-risk payment gateway solutions. The challenge comes in when a website owner sells a product that – for whatever reason – is restricted or prohibited by PayPal, Square, and Stripe – the processor that also powers Shopify Payments. This is where our team shines. We specialize in setting up high-risk-friendly merchant accounts tailored specifically to each client's product offerings."

Gateway Funnel Pros delivers a comprehensive package that includes Shopify-friendly payment gateway integration, high-risk-friendly merchant accounts, recurring billing, and subscription processing. Their solutions are ideal for businesses dealing with high-ticket items, online courses, nutritional supplements, CBD, and other regulated products. By leveraging Gateway Funnel Pros' expertise, website owners can sidestep common pitfalls associated with traditional payment processors, such as frozen payment gateway accounts and merchant deposit interruptions.

Gateway Funnel Pros offers natively integrated payment processing with Shopify's standard features, unlike other high-risk-friendly solutions that depend on cumbersome third-party redirects. This ensures a streamlined and consistent checkout experience, enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting conversion rates.

Alex Roy emphasized, "Our seamless integration with Shopify means that businesses can focus on what they do best – selling their products – without worrying about payment processing issues."

Setting up a new payment gateway can be daunting, but Gateway Funnel Pros provides personalized support throughout the process. Their team of experts assists merchants with everything from the application process to gateway setup and Shopify integration. Whether through phone, email, or custom screen-share integration sessions, their support is designed to ensure merchants can start accepting payments quickly and efficiently using the native Shopify shopping cart.

"We pride ourselves on our personalized service," Alex added. "Our team is dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complexities of online credit card processing so they can focus on growing their businesses."

With decades of experience in payment processing and technology integration, Gateway Funnel Pros has built a reputation for providing reliable, high-risk-friendly solutions. Their unwavering commitment to supporting businesses with alternative payment gateways makes them a respected choice for entrepreneurs seeking to overcome the limitations imposed by mainstream processors.

Gateway Funnel Pros invites Shopify merchants grappling with payment processing challenges to explore their new alternative Shopify solutions. By choosing Gateway Funnel Pros, businesses can ensure stable, affordable, and reliable payment processing tailored to their unique needs.

For more information about Gateway Funnel Pros and their alternative payment gateway solutions for Shopify, visit https://www.gatewayfunnelpros.com/alternative-payment-gateways-for-shopify/.

Contact:

Alex Roy

833-227-7671

[email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Funnel Pros