Gateway Funnel Pros Launches WooCommerce Payment Processing for Online Health and Wellness Entrepreneurs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a leading provider of payment processing solutions for high-risk businesses, announced the launch of its comprehensive payment gateway and merchant account services designed explicitly for WooCommerce entrepreneurs selling health and wellness products.

This new setup, integration, and support program offers seamless credit card processing solutions to website owners selling regulated or commonly "hard to place" nutritional supplements and health and wellness items. Businesses in these markets often face account shutdowns, held deposits, or application rejection from traditional payment gateways like Stripe, WooPayments, Square, and PayPal.

WooCommerce, powering over 3.6 million online stores worldwide, is renowned for its versatility in the physical products space. However, businesses selling supplements, CBD products, and innovative wellness solutions frequently encounter challenges finding compatible payment processing solutions. Gateway Funnel Pros addresses this challenge by providing tailored offerings that ensure these businesses can accept credit card payments securely and efficiently within the WooCommerce ecosystem.

"The natural supplements and wellness industry is thriving on WooCommerce, but many merchants find themselves in a difficult position when it comes to credit card processing," says Alex Roy, owner of Gateway Funnel Pros. "Our program provides a reliable and stable solution for legal, ethical, US-based businesses selling products like weight loss supplements, muscle gain formulas, CBD items, and innovative health and beauty products that may be excluded by mainstream providers."

Gateway Funnel Pros delivers a comprehensive service suite for high-risk health and wellness website owners. At the core of their offerings are specially underwritten merchant accounts that work seamlessly with both Authorize.Net and NMI payment gateways and, in turn, with WooCommerce and WordPress. These accounts are specifically tailored for businesses selling nutritional supplements, CBD products, weight management solutions, and new-to-market wellness innovations. Gateway Funnel Pros' dedicated team of US-based specialists ensures personalized assistance throughout every step of the process, from initial application through final WordPress integration, creating a smooth and worry-free setup experience.

The payment processing program that was recently announced integrates easily with the native WooCommerce shopping cart, preserving all standard features while delivering a superior checkout experience for physical product sales. This integration supports crucial features that health and wellness businesses need, including subscription support, automatic expiration date updater programs, and seamless card-on-file capabilities. Understanding the unique challenges US merchants face selling legal, ethical regulated products, Gateway Funnel Pros has developed stable solutions specifically designed to maintain business continuity and consistent cash flow, providing peace of mind even in situations where other providers might impose restrictions or limitations.

This program addresses a critical market need by providing high-risk WooCommerce users with reliable payment processing options that integrate seamlessly with their existing WordPress-based platform.

Through personalized support and tailored solutions, Gateway Funnel Pros allows nutritional supplement and health and wellness businesses to thrive in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

For more information about Gateway Funnel Pros and their WooCommerce payment processing services for health and wellness websites, please visit https://www.gatewayfunnelpros.com/alternative-payment-gateways-woocommerce/

About Gateway Funnel Pros:

Gateway Funnel Pros specializes in providing high-risk-friendly merchant accounts and alternative payment gateways for businesses selling dietary supplements and innovative wellness solutions - even if Stripe and Square turned you down for being high-risk. The company is committed to providing reliable and secure payment solutions, along with personalized support to help businesses thrive in challenging markets.

