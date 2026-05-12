Gateway Funnel Pros says ThriveCart Flexibility Means Payment Gateway Closures Are 'Usually Preventable'

ThriveCart sellers gain a new high-risk payment processing service built for stability and long-term growth.

WINDHAM, Maine, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveCart sellers facing processor declines, account freezes, or restricted-category shutdowns now have a dedicated alternative, as Gateway Funnel Pros launches a focused payment processing service this month, built around Authorize.Net (a widely used payment gateway software layer) and a specifically underwritten merchant account designed to support a broad array of e-commerce transactions on ThriveCart.

The service addresses a problem that founder Alex Roy says he sees more than he used to: ThriveCart entrepreneurs losing payment processing, sometimes with little warning, and through no fault of ThriveCart itself.

"Most of these cash-flow interruptions are preventable," Alex Roy said. "People come to us after a big processor freezes their funds, and the truth is, their business was probably never a good fit for that processor in the first place. Coaching, supplements, CBD, AI tools, high-ticket masterminds - those things benefit from upfront underwriting that actually looks at what you sell and how you sell it."

Prevention, Alex Roy explains, comes down to underwriting fit. Instead of relying on broad automated approvals, a specifically underwritten merchant account reviews the actual products, services, sales process, and billing model before the account goes live, which is what helps these accounts stay open long term.

Gateway Funnel Pros' service targets ThriveCart users in categories that online automated processors often restrict, including nutritional supplements, health devices, CBD, seeds, coaching programs, mastermind tickets, online courses, telemedicine, and AI-related software.

Roy also expects demand to climb sharply through the rest of 2026.

"Honestly, I think the next twelve months may be rough for some online sellers," Roy said. "Many categories are getting flagged, more accounts are getting reviewed, and ThriveCart users in AI, coaching, and supplements, especially, could feel it. The folks who set up the right merchant account now are the ones who'll be more likely to be selling at this time next year."

Key features available through the new ThriveCart integration setup include recurring billing for memberships and subscriptions, one-click post-purchase offers, secure tokenization (a process that swaps card numbers for random identifiers to reduce fraud exposure), automatic card-on-file expiration date updates, and premium fraud controls. The structure preserves the conversion tools that make ThriveCart valuable, including upsells, order bumps, and embeddable checkout formats.

Affordability and hands-on support are central to the company's pitch. The Gateway Funnel Pros team is 100 percent USA based and offers help by phone, email, and screen-share during application, setup, integration, testing, and long-term account support.

"You're going to talk to a real person on a real phone in the United States," Alex Roy said. "No AI bots, no overseas call centers, no waiting three days for a ticket reply. If you have an issue, we want to be on the phone with you as soon as possible."

Sellers running on other e-commerce stacks can also review the company's broader payment gateway and merchant account solutions on their homepage.

ThriveCart clients can keep their existing website and ThriveCart account, with no rebuild required. Interested business owners can begin the application directly on the Gateway Funnel Pros ThriveCart page.

About Gateway Funnel Pros

Gateway Funnel Pros is an American payment processing solution provider focused on helping entrepreneurs accept online credit card payments, especially high-risk merchants declined by major providers. They offer easily integrated payment gateways and merchant accounts with features like recurring billing and automatic card updaters, backed by personalized US-based support.

Contact:

Alex Roy

833-227-7671

[email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Funnel Pros