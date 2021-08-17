Gateway Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its members, today announced that systems supporting its analytics and enterprise workflow functions and member-facing systems, earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST, a leading organization setting global industry standards within the information security field.

HITRUST CSF® Certified status demonstrates that Gateway Health has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Gateway Health in an elite group of worldwide organizations that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address information security challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At Gateway Health, one of our top priorities is safeguarding our data through best-in-class information security technology, supporting processes and our talented team," said Matt Putila, Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Technology Officer, Gateway Health. "Achieving HITRUST certification is an important component of both ensuring our procedures continue to meet the highest standards in the industry while showcasing our commitment to upholding rigorous privacy and security principles."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous program available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Gateway Health has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.





SOURCE Gateway Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.gatewayhealthplan.com

