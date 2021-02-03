Gateway Health and Bridges Health Partners LLC Announce Accountable Care Organization Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, and Bridges Health Partners LLC, a Clinically Integrated Network, today announced they have entered an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) partnership.

The partnership aims to enhance quality of care by using data insights and value-based programs that proactively manage the health care needs of Gateway Health's Medicare members in southwestern Pennsylvania. It will provide patient-centered care that improves the patient experience and health outcomes, while also reducing costs.

"At Gateway Health, we believe that to truly care for a person's health, we need a different kind of healthcare," said Glenn Pomerantz, M.D., Senior Vice President of Health Services, Gateway Health. "We are thrilled to partner with Bridges Health Partners and provide our members with the type of value-based care they can really count on."

Bridges Health Partners was formed in 2017 by affiliates of Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital and Washington Health System. Bridges Health Partners LLC integrates the systems' independent and employed medical staff. The organization focuses on quality and outcomes improvement by implementing an integrated, regional network of care.

"Bridges Health Partners welcomes the opportunity to enter into a partnership with Gateway Health," said Dr. Robert Zimmerman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Bridges Health Partners. "Gateway Health and Bridges Health Partners share a vision to provide integrated, patient-centered care to enhance the overall health of our communities. The physicians and care teams with Bridges Health Partners take a proactive approach to engage our patients and provide high quality, evidence-based, cost-efficient care as well as a great patient experience."

Gateway Health offers Medicare Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) across 46 counties in Pennsylvania and is the chosen health plan for nearly one-third of eligible Pennsylvania residents who qualify for D-SNP plans. In 2020, Gateway Health and Bridges Health Partners entered a Medicaid ACO partnership and, due to its success, began working towards a value-based agreement for Gateway Health's Medicare members. Gateway Health has served the most vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid populations across the state for nearly 30 years.

About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.



About Bridges Health Partners

Four independent non-profit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, over 1,000 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners, visit www.bridgeshealthpartners.org.

