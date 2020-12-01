Gateway Health And The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Western Pennsylvania Carve Out Career Path For Local Teens

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) are connecting local teens to viable career options in high-demand industries through the Career Works, Teen Workforce Development Academy.

The Career Works, Teen Workforce Development Academy is a full service program that takes teens on a formalized journey from filling in academic gaps, career exploration and soft skills training to relevant, occupational skill building and work experience in order to build a career path for the future. Over 200 students are enrolled in the multiple tracks of the program and have the option to participate either in person or online.

"Our Career Works, Teen Workforce Development Academy was designed to ensure that our students are fully prepared to succeed in an ever evolving job market," said Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. "Through our partnership with Gateway Health, we are able to enhance our programs and do whatever it takes to break down any major barriers in the way of their success."

Students receive a personalized learning experience through multiple program tracks including Career Works High, Artificial Intelligence Pathways Institute, Career Works Prep and Career Works Tech. Students enrolled in the program gain access to mentorship, paid internships, pre-apprenticeships, dual-enrollment courses, full-time career placement support and post-program transition. As a primary sponsor, Gateway Health provides funding that supports monthly membership fees, transportation and the after-school program for both youth and teens.

"At Gateway Health, we are committed to supporting our communities and the whole health of those who live in them," said Regina Vercilla, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Innovation, Gateway Health. "We are proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to help prepare students for a rewarding career that will lead to a future where they have equal opportunity to achieve their best health."



About Gateway Health

At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA)

Since 1888, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) has served over 250,000 local youth as one of the largest, most comprehensive out of school providers in both Allegheny and Somerset counties. As a leader in mentoring, academic enrichment, youth workforce development and recreation programming, BGCWPA has stepped up to meet the needs and demands of our communities during COVID-19 and beyond serving over 12,000 youth and families through our programs and services. By offering all day learning hubs, before school, after school, specialty STEM and arts, virtual and home delivery programs, BGCWPA has provided the 70% single parent population with the ability to keep working and feel more economically stable. BGCWPA has taken the challenges of 2020 head on by addressing issues such as food insecurities and academic gaps with members increasing their math scores by an average of 29% and reading scores by 24% last year. Help us continue to do #WhatEverItTakes for thousands of local youth! Learn more at bgcwpa.org or by following @bgcwpa on social media.

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan