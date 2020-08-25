Gateway Health Announces Virtual Discussion On COVID-19 Related Scams And Fraud

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization focused on the

total health of its members.



WHAT: Virtual Discussion: Protecting Yourself from COVID-19 Scams and Fraud





Featured Speaker:

David P. Shallcross

Director of Senior Protection Unit

Education and Outreach Specialist

Office of Public Engagement

Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General





This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.



WHEN: Thursday, August 27, 2020

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



WHERE: Attendees can register for this event and access the webinar by visiting:

http://bit.ly/GatewayVirtualDiscussionAugustREVISED.



WHY: According to a recent article from Reuters, U.S. losses from coronavirus-

related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the

pandemic began in March. Pennsylvania is in the top five states being

targeted by these scams.





This virtual discussion will cover recent scams involving: purchasing

essential supplies, price gouging, investments, charity donation requests

and CARES Act fraud attempts.





Gateway Health knows that caring for the whole person is critical to

empowering people to live healthier lives. With this in mind, this webinar

will highlight some helpful tips for consumers during these challenging times.

SOURCE Gateway Health Plan