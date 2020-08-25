Gateway Health Announces Virtual Discussion On COVID-19 Related Scams And Fraud
Attendees Will Learn How to Avoid Recent Scams
Aug 25, 2020, 11:39 ET
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization focused on the
WHAT:
Virtual Discussion: Protecting Yourself from COVID-19 Scams and Fraud
Featured Speaker:
David P. Shallcross
Director of Senior Protection Unit
Education and Outreach Specialist
Office of Public Engagement
Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General
This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.
WHEN:
Thursday, August 27, 2020
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE:
Attendees can register for this event and access the webinar by visiting:
WHY:
According to a recent article from Reuters, U.S. losses from coronavirus-
This virtual discussion will cover recent scams involving: purchasing
Gateway Health knows that caring for the whole person is critical to
About Gateway Health
At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.
