Gateway Health celebrates MLK's Legacy in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Gateway Health is joining Highmark Health's Black Organization for Leadership and Development Business Resource Group and the American Diabetes Association to sponsor the MLK 2020 Commemorative Breakfast. The Commemorative Breakfast will be held in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 8 - 10:30 a.m.

During the event, members of the community, Gateway Health associates, and Highmark Health employees will engage with local experts in a meaningful conversation focused on creating healthy futures.

Participants will also discuss raising awareness on the disproportionate prevalence of diabetes in the African American community. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, "African American adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to have been diagnosed with diabetes by a physician." Healthcare experts on the panel will also contribute to a dialog centered on issues of healthcare equity and economic equality in honor of Dr. King's legacy.

Additionally, Gateway Health is excited to once again participate in this year's Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 20, 2020. At the 25th Annual Day of Service, Gateway Health will be hosting a signature event where its associates will be volunteering to package 1,000 toiletry bags for low income seniors.

Care packages will contain critical items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. that aim to support good oral health and personal hygiene. The donations will directly benefit the Center in the Park Senior Center in Philadelphia County, The Welcoming Center in York County, Casa Guadalupe Center in Lehigh County and several other counties throughout Pennsylvania.

Gateway Health's event is one of the estimated 1,800 projects taking place during the Day of Service in Philadelphia, which expects to see more than 150,000 volunteers participating from across the region.

