Gateway Health Donates $25,000 to Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health is giving Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community a big boost with a donation of $25,000 for training, uniforms and equipment. Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community is an organization dedicated to providing at risk communities in the City with access to tuition free-soccer programs and health education. The check presentation will take place tomorrow, Saturday between 4:00-4:30 p.m., May 4 at the Arsenal Middle School Field in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville Section (220 40th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201). After the check presentation, an official proclamation will be presented to League officials from State Rep. Ed Gainey's office to declare Saturday, May 4 officially as "Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community Day."

The soccer celebration is free and open to the public. Representatives from Gateway Health's Community Engagement Team will provide a brief health demonstration for the young athletes to encourage good lifestyle choices. This will be the first of many health seminars Gateway Health will host for the kids. The event will include music, light refreshments and will conclude with a 5x5 soccer tournament among all the teams in the League to showcase their athletic prowess.

While building the fundamentals of soccer skills, the program also aims to teach life skills that support participants' development both on and off the field. By eliminating barriers and creating opportunities, the program hopes to build stronger, more confident individuals. Many team members are new to Pittsburgh as part of refugee resettlement. Soccer is widely referred as the universal sport. For these young athletes, it is a way to assimilate into their new surroundings, build teamwork and make new friends in the process.

"Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community League is proud to partner with Gateway Health in our mission to create a positive social impact through soccer. As our primary league sponsor, Gateway Health provides integral support both financially and in terms of educating our players. We hope to continue to grow the partnership to benefit our community for years to come," says League Director, Haji Muya. Additionally, Mr. Muya is assistant coach of Arsenal FC of PA U-8s team and mentor for the Pittsburgh Somali Bantu Community team.

"As a community-focused managed care organization, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community," said Judy Sapos, Manager of Corporate Responsibility and Partnerships for Gateway Health, and presenting the check on behalf of Gateway. "The League does so much to bring many cultures together – while helping to establish and create lifelong friendships among those who play."

About Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community

Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community provides high-quality soccer programs that create positive social impact in underserved communities. Since 2004, Pittsburgh Soccer in the Community has worked in numerous communities in the Greater Pittsburgh area and served in excess of 3,000 children.

About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges of nearly 550,000 members across Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Delaware, and West Virginia. Gateway Health's 1,800 associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 80,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. On a broader scale, Gateway Health is embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community-at-large. Meeting members where they are, coupled with a commitment to treating the whole person is what enables each of them to say, "I'm Good with Gateway."

SOURCE Gateway Health