Gateway Health Donates $75,000 to Centers for Independent Living for Job Training and Housing Assistance

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide Pennsylvania's disabled citizens a more comfortable and independent way of life, Gateway Health announced today grant donations totaling $75,000 to the Centers for Independent Living of Pennsylvania (CILP). The Centers-specific donations of approximately $25,000 each include Allentown (Lehigh Valley CIL), Camp Hill, Pa. (CILCP) and Washington County (TRPIL). These grants will provide people with the incentive and confidence to find purpose and fulfilment in leading lives that are more independent.

Independent living is a philosophy and a worldwide movement of individuals with disabilities working for equal opportunities, self-determination, and self-respect. It stems from the fundamental principle that people with disabilities are entitled to the same civil rights, options and control over choices in their own lives as people without disabilities.

Centers for Independent Living (CILs) are consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit agencies operated by individuals with disabilities, providing an array of independent living services.

"People with disability are important members of our community. Disability can be experienced by anyone at any stage of their life and can be a result of a sensory, neurological, physical, intellectual, cognitive or psychiatric impairment or a combination of these. Some disabilities are hidden, while others may be visible," says Patti Darnley, president and CEO, Gateway Health. "We are committed to giving people with disabilities the opportunity to achieve economic mobility and advancement by supporting these CILs."

The Centers have more than 18 locations throughout all of Pennsylvania and provide the following services to persons with physical or intellectual challenges:

Advocacy – helping people negotiate and speak for themselves

Peer Support – connecting people with similar life experiences to each other

Skills Training – providing guidance and support to learn new skills and refresh existing skills

Information & Referral – advising/assisting individuals to access services and useful information

Transition from Nursing Home to Community – supporting people to live as independently as they choose in the community

Transition from School to Adult Life and Work – helping youth and families navigate the journey to adulthood and careers.

With a growing awareness of supporting individuals with disabilities, there is a greater need for full access to public and private facilities to ensure all members of the community are able to participate.

Gateway Health's donation will help the CIL's mission to improving the quality of life for those with disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers. Direct support strategies help to maintain a safe and supportive environment that fosters growth and facilitates the development of independent skills. Through individualized care plans, the programs are tailored to the needs and desires of each individual person to help them maintain more control of their lives.

"Individuals with disabilities are often unaware or under informed of the many resources available to them within their communities," explains CILCP CEO Theotis Braddy, "Our goal is to assist persons with disabilities in identifying their goals and navigating the maze of confusion in regard to programs and services. The CILCP is committed to improving these fragmented programs and services in order to connect citizens with disabilities to services that will enable them to live well."

"It really does take a village to raise awareness, compassion and collaboration among business, government and social services toward advancing the conversation around diversity and inclusion for all. Many of our own members who live in the community require additional assistance with getting the right resources and tools to live an independent life," says Jessica Cromer, Executive Director of Pennsylvania HealthChoices, Gateway Health.

About the Centers for Independent Living

Since the CILP's inception, it has established more than a dozen programs, and the Independent Living philosophy remains the heart of its mission. This philosophy simply affirms that all persons with disabilities have the right to choose and fully participate in all aspects of society. The CILP is wholeheartedly committed to this philosophy and diligently works toward a continuum of comprehensive services for people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. The Centers for Independent Living are primarily supported by the Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council (PA SILC), a nonprofit, cross-disability, consumer-controlled organization. The PA SILC is to use its collective power and legal mandate to develop and secure public policies that ensure civil rights and expand options for all people with disabilities in all aspects of life.

About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a nationally-ranked managed care organization that focuses on providing the best possible healthcare to a growing number of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage consumers. A not-for-profit organization, Gateway Health serves the needs of at risk and vulnerable citizens with not only healthcare coverage, but services such as disease management, health and wellness programs and preventive care. The organization provides Medicaid services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Arkansas and Medicare coverage in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina. Our commitment to helping our members and their communities get and stay healthy is what keeps members, providers, communities and partners "Good with Gateway." To learn more about Gateway Health, visit us online at www.gatewayhealthplan.com.

